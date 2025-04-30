Stream Realty Partners Completes Ownership Transfer Of Houston Center, Ushering In A New Era For The Iconic Downtown Office Campus

HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners , a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, has completed the ownership transfer of Houston Center through a new joint venture alongside AustralianSuper, one of the world's largest pension funds. The property, a four-building, 4.6-million-square-foot, Class A office campus in Downtown Houston, is located at 1221 McKinney, 909 Fannin, 1301 McKinney, and 1331 Lamar. Stream, through its Value Preservation Advisors (VPA) team, will oversee the asset management, leasing, property management, and construction management for Houston Center.

Positioned at the heart of Downtown Houston, Houston Center is a dynamic mixed-use campus delivering an elevated tenant experience with flexible workspaces, a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, a 7,500-square-foot conference center, landscaped green spaces, and a variety of onsite and nearby retail and dining destinations. With a clear vision, strong ownership, and best-in-class amenities, Houston Center is uniquely poised to capture the growing demand from companies seeking high-quality, centrally located space with seamless connectivity to major transportation routes, cultural attractions, and Houston's broader business community.

"Houston Center represents a transformational opportunity in a market where we have strong conviction in the long-term fundamentals and future growth," said Kyle Valentine , Executive Managing Director & Partner at Stream. "We are fully committed to delivering an elevated experience that resonates with today's workforce and believe the strength of our team, paired with the support of an experienced institutional partner, positions the campus for lasting success as a premier office destination."

Executive Managing Director & Partner John Rogers and Senior Vice President Alex Roberto of Stream's Investment Management team will provide day-to-day oversight of the investment strategy and business plan execution under the leadership of Chief Investment Officer, Adam Jackson . Stream Managing Director Ryan Barbles and Managing Director of Office Leasing Matt Asvestas will lead the leasing efforts for Houston Center on behalf of the venture. Managing Director of National Office Investor Services Adam Showalter , will oversee the execution of the campus' hospitality-infused property management experience.

"As Houston Center enters this exciting new chapter, our focus is on infusing energy, connectivity, and a modern workplace experience into the heart of downtown," said Barbles. "With a long-term investment horizon, we are strategically positioning the campus to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce, offering a fresh start for companies seeking a dynamic environment to establish or expand their presence in Houston."

"Houston Center is one of the most significant office opportunities in the city, and we're committed to unlocking its full potential for tenants," added Asvestas. "Our leasing strategy is centered on providing companies with high-quality, flexible space in a highly connected urban hub. Combining a strong and experienced capital partner with Stream's hands-on, ground-up approach, we will redefine what it means to work in Downtown Houston, creating an environment where businesses can thrive."

For more information, contact Stream Houston at 713.300.0300.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas with operations in core markets coast to coast. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,550 professionals and now completes annual transactions valued at more than $8.9 billion in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center properties. For information, visit and follow Stream on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and Facebook .

About Stream Value Preservation Advisors (VPA)

By leaning on Stream's dual role as both real estate owners and service providers, this highly specialized team focuses on achieving client objectives with precision and efficiency, offering an agile and solutions-driven platform reaching across all asset classes and products to preserve value and mitigate loss for lenders and stakeholders that require additional resources for dealing with challenging situations. Leveraging local knowledge and real-time market fundamentals gathered by Stream market experts, VPA is actively engaged in every aspect of a project's life cycle, including underwriting and due diligence, capital markets, development services, accounting, reporting, and partner relations. For more information, visit Stream Value Preservation Advisors (VPA) .

About Stream Investment Management

Stream Realty Partners' Investment Management team leverages the extensive expertise of Stream's offices in core markets from coast to coast to make informed investment decisions based on real-time supply and demand fundamentals. The team, comprised of 34 professionals, actively manages five commingled funds, along with several joint ventures and wholly owned assets. In total, Stream oversees 39 investments encompassing 25 million square feet and approximately $5.4 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit Stream Investment Management .

CONTACT:

Molly McMurtry

Stream Realty Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE STREAM REALTY PARTNERS, L.P.

