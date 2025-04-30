Swiss Hatch Plan Against Egg Shortages: Boost Imports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bern, Switzerland: Switzerland's government moved Wednesday to stave off a growing shortage of eggs by announcing it will boost imports by 10,000 tonnes by the end of the year.

The government said the measure, facilitated by a cut in customs duties, would "ensure the country's supply" by allowing imports of around 158 million extra eggs by year-end as demand skyrockets.

From 2023 to 2024, annual egg consumption in Switzerland rose by around five percent, to 198 eggs per person.

"Although Swiss production increased by 2.8 percent during this period, part of the additional consumption must be covered by imports," the government said.

It said traders had committed to taking agreed quantities in order to protect local suppliers.

The Swiss will have to wrestle the United States for imported varieties, with the latter having seen a recent explosion in the price of fresh eggs amid bird flu fears.

Egg prices were a contentious issue in last year's US presidential election campaign, in which Donald Trump regained the White House after attacking surging grocery prices.

US firms are now tapping European suppliers including Poland and Lithuania for eggs, as well as the likes of South Korea and Turkiye.