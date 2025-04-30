FOUNDATION SOURCE ACQUIRES GIVING PLACE PLATFORM FOR PRIVATE FOUNDATIONS AND FAMILY OFFICES

Acquisition grows Foundation Source's presence as the premier provider of philanthropic technology, administration, and professional services

Deepens commitment to equipping wealth managers and family enterprises with robust fintech to streamline and scale charitable giving capabilities

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source , the leading provider of scalable technology solutions for donors, nonprofits, institutions, and the wealth advisors who serve them, today announced it has acquired Giving Place, a software platform for family office giving programs and private foundations, from Give, a TIFIN Company.

The acquisition builds on Foundation Source's 25-year legacy of supporting private and family foundations and multigenerational philanthropy. The addition of Giving Place reinforces Foundation Source's position as the category leader, delivering modern, enterprise-grade philanthropic solutions specifically tailored to the needs of the wealth industry. The combined business will continue its core mission to help donors and their advisors meet a wide range of charitable objectives through leading fintech solutions for private foundations, donor-advised funds, and planned giving programs.

"Foundation Source continues to invest in the capabilities and technologies that empower donors and advisors to achieve maximum impact. We know that private, family-led foundations often navigate complex wealth planning challenges, and their advisors need high-quality technology that delivers a complete, intuitive view of client giving," said Joseph Mrak III , CEO of Foundation Source. "We are excited to welcome Giving Place to the Foundation Source family and introduce our new clients to a robust suite of resources and tools that offers end-to-end support for the philanthropic journey."

The deal follows Foundation Source's strategic acquisitions of Vennfi , the fintech powering donor-advised fund sponsor Charityvest, and PG Calc , the leader in planned giving software and services. With this latest acquisition, Foundation Source continues to expand and enhance its capabilities, prioritizing operational efficiency and a seamless, integrated experience for the wealth industry.

"This is an important milestone in Foundation Source's strategic vision to bring enterprise-grade technology to the philanthropic sector," said Kirk Smith, Principal at GTCR. "Foundation Source has a powerful combination of domain expertise, sophisticated products, proven infrastructure and world-class service that can scale to meet the needs of the largest private foundations, family offices, and wealth managers. We expect to build on the early success of Giving Place as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver an unmatched experience to the industry."

The transaction was completed on April 21, 2025. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Foundation Source (foundationsource )

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, we are the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Our flexible suite of tools and resources include end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. We work with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally and compliantly.

As of December 31, 2024, we support more than 4,000 charitable organizations, administer more than $26 billion in foundation assets and facilitate more than 160,000 grants and planned gifts annually.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Carly Taylor

[email protected]

973-618-6993

SOURCE Foundation Source

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED