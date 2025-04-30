Korean Artist Ayoung Kim's Work Displayed On LG Billboard In New York's Times Square Following LG Guggenheim Award Win

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located in the heart of Manhattan, Times Square is one of the world's most prominent cultural landmarks, attracting approximately 300,000 visitors daily. Over the course of the month-long screening, LG expects around 10 million people to encounter Kim's work and news of her award.

The LG Guggenheim Award is the signature program of the "LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative," a collaboration between LG, a global leader in technology innovation, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, one of the world's foremost institutions of modern and contemporary art, aimed at recognizing innovators who advance creativity through technology. Recipients receive a cash prize and a commemorative trophy.

This year's award was presented to Ayoung Kim, a contemporary and media artist from South Korea. She is the first Korean artist to receive this honor. Kim is widely recognized for her pioneering integration of contemporary art with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D game engine.

The Delivery Dancer series, featured in the Times Square video, draws inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic and envisions a futuristic Seoul through the journeys of female delivery riders and their interactions with AI.

To further celebrate Kim's achievement, LG will host a local event at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on May 8. Later this year, a public program featuring Kim in conversation with audiences is also planned.

