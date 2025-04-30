Helogen Corporation Acquires Vellon Space To Expand Reach Into India’S Space And Biotechnology Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition strengthens Helogen's global space utilization strategy and positions the company as a key player in India's growing space and pharmaceutical industries

New York, NY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helogen Corporation , a space biology and infrastructure company, today announced the acquisition of Vellon Space Private Limited, a Bengaluru, India-based startup specializing in unmanned space laboratories and microgravity research for India's rapidly growing biotech ecosystem. The terms of the transaction remain confidential. The acquisition is a strong outcome for Vellon Space and its investors, and an important strategic step for Helogen's growth in India.

Helogen's acquisition of Vellon Space marks a significant step in expanding its presence into India's rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. According to a recent Bain & Company report , India's pharmaceutical market, currently valued at approximately USD 58 billion, is projected to reach USD 120–130 billion by 2030, fueled by strong domestic demand and global expansion. By integrating Vellon's local expertise and collaborations with India's national space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Institutes of Technology, and other leading institutions, Helogen aims to offer its advanced orbital biomanufacturing and drug development technologies to a new wave of Indian researchers and companies.

“This is just the beginning. At Helogen, we believe that in the future, every new drug, every disease model, and every next-generation material will be shaped by research in space,” said Shishir Bankapur, CEO of Helogen.“With India's biopharma sector poised to become one of the largest and most innovative in the world, we are proud to help power this transformation. By joining forces with Vellon Space and building on their deep roots in India's space and research ecosystem, we are setting the foundation for a new era - one where space is not just the next frontier, but an everyday laboratory for life-changing innovation.”

Helogen's autonomous orbital laboratories feature state-of-the-art instrumentation that brings the full capabilities of a modern bio lab to space, including systems for biomanufacturing, analysis, and genomic sequencing. The labs enable high-throughput screening and the cultivation of physiologically relevant tissue models in microgravity, with the potential to reduce drug development timelines by 12 to 24 months. This capability is especially valuable for Indian pharmaceutical companies accelerating the development of complex biologics and personalized medicine solutions.

In the short term, Helogen plans to equip higher education and research institutions across India with access to space-based experimentation through its unique platform. In the long term, Helogen envisions becoming a leading instrumentation and science mission partner for ISRO as India advances its space exploration initiatives. ISRO's Bharatiya Antariksha Station - targeted for launch around 2035 - represents India's commitment to establishing a permanent human presence in low Earth orbit. Following milestones such as the successful Gaganyaan crew module recovery test, India is positioned as a future leader in human spaceflight, and Helogen is committed to supporting this bold vision by enabling frontier research and biomanufacturing in orbit.

“We believe Helogen's orbital biolab technology has the potential to radically transform how we manufacture materials for space and accelerate the development of next-generation medicines and advanced structures,” said Ajay Kumar, CEO of Vellon Space.“At Vellon Space, our vision has always been deeply aligned with India's space ambitions, including the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035. The strong foundation we have built in microgravity research will now be supercharged by Helogen's capabilities. We are excited to join forces to pioneer innovations that will shape the future of space exploration and life sciences - in India and around the world.”

With the acquisition, Vellon Space will become the cornerstone for Helogen's operations in India. Kumar will assume the role of Helogen's VP Mission Development for Middle East & Asia-Pacific (MEAP), and continue his work in advancing the region's space research and biotechnology industries.

Helogen achieved its first launch in 2023 and has since partnered with industry-leading biotech institutions. Earlier this month, Helogen announced a partnership with New Zealand's AgResearch to develop bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) in space, and the company is currently preparing for a series of space missions scheduled over the next year.

About Helogen Corporation

Helogen is a space biology and infrastructure company headquartered in New York City. It radically accelerates the development of breakthrough medicines and advanced materials.

Helogen operates autonomous orbital laboratories equipped with proprietary instrumentation enabling drug development, organoid growth, and biomanufacturing without the need for sample return. Its orbital platform powers everything from advanced disease modeling, to remote genomics, to high throughput drug screening.

Helogen's partners rely on our advanced orbital capabilities and our expertise in materials handling to pursue their research and product-development goals. Our biolabs provide launch-ready access to space research at a fraction of the cost.

About Vellon Space Private Limited

Vellon Space Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based space technology startup pioneering unmanned space laboratory capabilities for the Indian ecosystem. With early collaborations with ISRO, IITs, and leading Indian research institutions, Vellon focuses on advancing biomanufacturing in space and contributing to India's growing ambitions in space science, including ISRO's planned Bharatiya Antariksha Station. Vellon has established itself as a key enabler of India's emerging space biotech sector, and through its integration with Helogen, aims to accelerate space-based innovations across India and beyond.





