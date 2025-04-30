Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Accelerates Growth With New CEO, Biosentry Division Launch And Shareholder Dividend; Company Pursues Strategic Growth Through UAV Partnership And Targeted Acquisitions In Advanced Tech And Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Pursues Strategic Growth Through UAV Partnership and Targeted Acquisitions in Advanced Tech and Wellness

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY ), a leader in innovative technology and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce that Michael Lawson has assumed the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Lawson will also spearhead the newly established Fifty 1 Labs BioSentry Division, dedicated to advancing a cutting-edge biohazard sensing sensor technology designed to detect and analyze biological, chemical, and environmental threats in real-time.

The Fifty 1 Labs BioSentry Division will develop state-of-the-art biohazard sensing sensors capable of detecting pathogens (e.g., bacteria, viruses, fungi), biological agents (e.g., anthrax, ricin), chemical contaminants (e.g., heavy metals, cyanotoxins), and hazardous materials (e.g., volatile organic compounds, nerve agents). Leveraging advanced techniques such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunoassays, spectrometry, gas chromatography, and ion mobility spectrometry, the sensors offer:



Real-time monitoring with high sensitivity and specificity for rapid threat response.

Toxin detection in water sources using electrochemical and optical methods.

Compact design for integration with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance.

IoT-enabled data analytics with AI-driven hazard prediction and mitigation strategies. Environmental resilience for operation in extreme conditions.

The BioSentry technology will empower applications in environmental monitoring (e.g., detecting algae blooms), public health (e.g., identifying airborne pathogens), defense (e.g., chemical weapons detection), and industrial safety (e.g., hazardous material leaks), positioning Fifty 1 Labs as a trailblazer in advanced sensor solutions.

Fifty 1 Labs is also excited to announce a strategic partnership with UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) to advance UAV-integrated biohazard detection capabilities. As part of this collaboration, Fifty 1 Labs plans to issue a dividend of UMAV shares to FITY shareholders, strengthening alignment between the companies and their investors. Details of the dividend will be shared in the coming months.

Leadership Transition and Shareholder Alignment

It was previously announced that Genetic Networks LLC had been acquired by Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. However, after the 30-day due diligence process, the acquisition was not finalized and the Board of Directors and shareholder majority felt it was in the best interest of the shareholders not to move forward. In connection with this decision, Fifty 1 Labs confirms that Gennaro D'Urso's employment agreement was never signed and the offer of employment was rescinded. The company extends its best wishes to Mr. D'Urso in his future endeavors.

Strategic Focus and Continued Leadership

Fifty 1 Labs will be working to secure multi-million-dollar Department of Defense (DoD) contracts as part of its growth strategy, leveraging the capabilities of its BioSentry technology and UAV integration initiatives. Brandon Spikes will continue in his role as President and Director, overseeing 51 LLC, FITY's sports and wellness division. In addition, Robert Clark will remain with the company as a member of its Board of Directors, providing continued strategic guidance as Fifty 1 Labs advances its mission.

"Michael Lawson's leadership marks an exciting chapter for Fifty 1 Labs as we innovate in biohazard detection and deliver value to our shareholders," said a company spokesperson. "Our partnership with UAV Corp and the launch of the Fifty 1 Labs BioSentry Division, alongside our premium supplement line, underscore our commitment to addressing global safety and wellness challenges with groundbreaking solutions."

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) is a technology and wellness company focused on developing cutting-edge solutions for public safety, environmental monitoring, industrial applications, and personal health. The Fifty 1 Labs BioSentry Division is advancing a cutting-edge biohazard sensing sensor technology designed to detect and analyze biological, chemical, and environmental threats in real-time. Through its subsidiary, 51 LLC, the company offers a premium line of supplements, including pre-workout formulas, BCAAs, ION+ Electrolyte Formulas, Turmeric Gummies, and Ashwagandha Gummies. With a commitment to innovation and shareholder value, Fifty 1 Labs is dedicated to addressing global challenges through advanced technology and wellness solutions.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a Wyoming-based innovator in advanced aerial systems, delivering cutting-edge solutions for defense, logistics, and emergency response. With a focus on growth and technological leadership, UAV Corp. is committed to creating shareholder value and pursuing a Nasdaq uplisting.



