Dual Interface Payment Cards Present A $53.5 Billion Opportunity By 2030 - Expansion Of Digital Banking, Regulatory Mandates For EMV Compliance, Growing Adoption Of Multi-Functional Smart Cards Drive Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dual Interface Payment Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Dual Interface Payment Cards was estimated at US$21.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Dual Interface Payment Cards market.

The growth in the Dual Interface Payment Card market is driven by increasing consumer preference for contactless payments, advancements in secure chip technology, and rising concerns over payment security. The expansion of digital banking, regulatory mandates for EMV compliance, and the growing adoption of multi-functional smart cards are also contributing to market expansion. Additionally, as financial institutions and payment networks continue investing in secure and convenient payment solutions, the demand for dual interface payment cards is expected to grow exponentially.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Dual Interface Payment Cards market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Type (Plastic, Metal); End-Use (Retail, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Plastic segment, which is expected to reach US$34.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.5%. The Metal segment is also set to grow at 16.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.5% CAGR to reach $8.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Dual Interface Payment Cards Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Arroweye Solutions, CPI Card Group Inc., Composecure LLC, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd., Feitian Technologies Co., Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

Arroweye Solutions

CPI Card Group Inc.

Composecure LLC

Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd.

Feitian Technologies Co., Ltd.

FIS Global

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Goldpac Group Ltd.

Hengbao Co., Ltd.

IDEMIA

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

MoreRFID

NXP Semiconductors

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)

Paragon Group Limited

SmartTech Production

Thales Group

VALID Verifone Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Dual Interface Payment Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Contactless Payment Preferences Drives Adoption of Dual Interface Cards

Increasing Emphasis on Cardholder Convenience Strengthens Business Case for Dual Interface Technology

Government Push Towards Cashless Economies Accelerates Demand for Dual Interface Payment Cards

Integration of Biometric Authentication Enhances Security Profile and Propels Growth

Shift Toward Omnichannel Banking Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Dual Interface Solutions

Retail Sector Digital Transformation Drives Uptake of Dual Interface POS-Compatible Cards

Growth in E-commerce Transactions Throws the Spotlight on Multi-Channel Payment Flexibility

Advancements in Embedded Chip Technology Drive Innovation in Dual Interface Card Capabilities

Increasing Incidence of Card Fraud Strengthens the Business Case for Secure Dual Interface Cards

Proliferation of Smart City Projects Creates New Use Cases for Dual Interface Transit-Enabled Cards

Decline in Magnetic Stripe Reliance Spurs Migration Towards Dual Interface Architecture Demand for Seamless Cross-Border Payments Drives Interest in Globally Interoperable Cards

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900