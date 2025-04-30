Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ipekci Otantik Celebrates Grand Opening At Mercato Mall With Attendance Of Turkish Consul General


2025-04-30 09:01:21
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – April 25, 2025 – Mercato Mall welcomed the launch of Ipekci Otantik , a leading Turkish fashion brand renowned for its dedication to sustainable and natural fabrics. The grand opening took place on April 25 at 4 p.m. and drew the presence of VIP guests, media, and fashion enthusiasts.

The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Onur Saylan , Consul General of Turkey in Dubai, who also moderated the ceremony. His presence highlighted the strengthening cultural and commercial ties between Turkey and the UAE, as well as the rising demand for eco-conscious fashion in the region.

Ipekci Otantik's new boutique at Mercato Mall showcases a sophisticated collection of garments crafted from high-quality, natural fabrics. The brand is celebrated for its timeless designs, superior craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainability - offering a refreshing approach to modern fashion.

Guests enjoyed an exclusive preview of the collection, which blends traditional Turkish elegance with contemporary style, all while honoring environmental responsibility.

Ipekci Otantik now welcomes visitors daily on the first floor of Mercato Mall , inviting shoppers to discover fashion that's not only beautiful but also kind to the planet.


