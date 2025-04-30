Elligint Health Partners With Careco To Transform Care Coordination And Utilization Management With Advanced AI Workflow Tools And Integrated AI-Powered Voip System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTON, Pa., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elligint Health, parent company of VirtualHealth, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CareCo to deliver next-generation healthcare solutions. This groundbreaking collaboration will integrate CareCo's cutting-edge AI workflow tools for care coordinators and its state-of-the-art, AI-powered VoIP system into the Helios platform. Together, the companies aim to transform the lives of the more than 12 million patients managed through Helios.

By combining CareCo's innovative technologies with Elligint Health's extensive user base, the partnership is set to streamline care-coordination processes, enhance patient engagement, and optimize clinical operations. The integration of these advanced AI systems is expected to significantly increase efficiency, reduce burnout, and ultimately elevate the standard of care across the healthcare continuum.

“I am proud to witness this union of innovation and care. Our cutting-edge AI workflow tools and integrated VoIP system are designed to empower care coordinators with the insights and connectivity they need to deliver exceptional care. The Elligint team is truly exceptional, and we couldn't be more excited to work with them,” said Mendel Erlenwein, CEO of CareCo.

Sue Powers, Chief Growth Officer at Elligint Health added,“We are thrilled to join forces with CareCo. Their state-of-the-art AI technology aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver efficient, effective, and innovative care solutions. By integrating these advanced tools into our Helios platform, we're not just improving healthcare workflows-we're setting a new standard in patient care for over 12 million individuals.”

This dynamic collaboration represents a significant leap forward in healthcare-technology integration, ensuring that care coordinators are equipped with the most sophisticated tools available to deliver top-tier patient care. With this partnership, both Elligint Health and CareCo are poised to drive measurable improvements in healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

About Elligint Health

Elligint Health, established in 2024, is a mission-driven company making healthcare more proactive through technology. We lead the charge in innovating healthcare by aligning all stakeholders, delivering intelligent solutions, and empowering whole-person care across the continuum. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform, Helios®, integrates vast amounts of data to inform decision-making, enhance care coordination, and improve outcomes. Focused on actionable intervention, Elligint Health helps payers, providers, and patients navigate complexity and turn insights into strategies. With Elligint Health, the future of healthcare is simpler, smarter, and more effective.

About CareCo

CareCo is an AI-powered co-pilot built exclusively for care coordinators. Its dedicated phone system and integrated AI workflow tools handle everything from pre-call preparation, call guides, and live on-call support to post-call transcription, documentation, task management, and seamless provider-patient communications. By automating the most tedious, burnout-inducing aspects of care management, CareCo empowers healthcare professionals to focus on what they do best-providing compassionate, effective care.

Media Contact

Shlomo Wolf, Head of Content, CareCo

