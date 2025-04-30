Factiiv Launches First-Of-Its-Kind B2B Credibility Platform Empowering Small Businesses To Report Trade History And Mitigate Risk

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2020, factiiv has evolved from a startup to a valuation of over $40 million. Serving small businesses across the United States and Canada, factiiv is now setting its sights on emerging markets in Asia, Africa and South America. With its unique approach to credit reporting, the company is poised to become a major player in the future of business credibility management.

Redefining Business Credibility in the Modern Economy

Until now, small business owners have faced steep challenges when trying to build or verify business credibility. Legacy platforms like Equifax, Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, and Credit Safe have often made it difficult for small businesses to report their own payment history or access valuable credit data.

"Dealing with the credit bureaus always seemed so mysterious, especially the business credit bureaus," says Bob Bedi, CEO at factiiv. "It was as if there was some secret society behind the scenes that didn't want the business owner to get behind the curtain. We're tearing that curtain down."

With factiiv, those limitations are a thing of the past. The platform allows small businesses to:



Report positive and negative trade experiences

Share credibility reports with vendors, partners, and customers

Access factiiv reports to better evaluate risk when extending credit Participate in a community of data providers to create a transparent trade ecosystem

This decentralized approach empowers small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to take control of their financial narrative-building trust and stability in their business relationships.

A New Era for Business-to-Business Reporting

Unlike traditional credit bureaus, factiiv isn't just another reporting agency-it's a dynamic platform built for the real needs of modern entrepreneurs. The company's subscription plans are tailored to meet SMB budgets, starting with a free tier and scaling up to a premium plan for just $29.95 per month, as well as, a data provider tier for an annual fee.

In the coming months, factiiv will roll out a revolutionary service enabling small businesses to become data providers. This will allow members to access real-time reports on customers and vendors-reporting both positive and delinquent accounts to help create a more honest, transparent trade economy.

"The future of business credibility reporting doesn't belong in a black box-it belongs in the hands of the businesses themselves," says Bedi. "We're beyond the bureaus. This is about trust, transparency, and transformation."

Looking Forward: Lending, AI, and Global Growth

With a bold vision for the future, factiiv is preparing to launch an integrated lending arm that will make funding decisions based on its proprietary scoring model, derived from its own rich dataset. Unlike traditional lending institutions, factiiv aims to provide more inclusive and transparent credit options that truly reflect the credibility and reliability of small businesses.

Furthermore, the company plans to integrate AI-powered sales and customer support tools to enhance user experience and data integrity. These smart features will help businesses make faster, smarter decisions about who they choose to work with-and how they choose to grow.

By combining AI with its existing infrastructure, factiiv is not only helping users mitigate risk but also assisting them in building a stronger foundation for long-term success.

A First Mover with a Global Mission

As the first platform of its kind, factiiv is setting a new standard for what business credit reporting can and should look like in the modern, decentralized, and global economy. By focusing on the real needs of small businesses and eliminating traditional barriers, factiiv is democratizing financial credibility sort of like a social network of credibility.

Whether you're a local contractor, a small manufacturer, or a growing digital agency, factiiv provides a simple, effective, and transparent way to build trust and demonstrate financial reliability in a competitive landscape.

About factiiv

Founded in 2020, factiiv is a business credibility platform designed to help small businesses build trust, manage financial risk, and thrive in today's trade economy. Operating in the U.S. and Canada, with plans for global expansion, factiiv provides a suite of tools including business credibility reports, trade history tracking, and subscription-based access to financial insights. Leveraging cutting-edge AI, factiiv will ensure the highest level of data integrity through advanced business verification, data optimization, and tradeline integrity monitoring. By combining transparency with technology, factiiv empowers businesses to grow with confidence in an increasingly interconnected marketplace.

Media Contact:

Jessicca Genova

888-820-8440

[email protected]

SOURCE factiiv