Mission Biocapital Expands European Presence To Nordic Region, Establishing Office And Incubator Partnership At Bioinnovation Institute In Copenhagen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission BioCapital (MBC) announced today that it has expanded the reach of its Platinum Program in Europe in a collaboration with BioInnovation Institute (BII), a Denmark-based nonprofit institute focused on accelerating life sciences innovation to benefit human and planetary health. Winners of this year's Platinum Program are eligible for lab space at the BII. The Mission BioCapital Platinum Program is designed to fast-track high-potential life sciences start-ups with pre-seed funding, lab space, expert mentorship, and discovery services. In addition, MBC has established its first European office within BII in Denmark, fortifying its commitment to nurture entrepreneurial bioscience across Europe and globally. Robert Blazej, PhD, Partner at Mission BioCapital, will relocate to Copenhagen to launch MBC's European office.

"We are excited to announce our new incubator collaboration and the opening of our European office at BioInnovation Institute in Copenhagen. These strategic initiatives will expand the reach and impact of our Platinum Program, designed to propel promising early-stage innovators around the world by providing the essential resources, expert mentorship, and services they need to launch quickly and thrive," said Robert Blazej, PhD, Partner, Mission BioCapital.

"We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Mission BioCapital to boost the establishment and growth of life sciences ventures in the Nordic countries," said Trine Bartholdy, Chief Business Officer of BioInnovation Institute. "Promising research often fails to translate into new products or solutions that could combat disease, improve health, or safeguard natural resources due to a lack of access to essential facilities, expertise, and seed funding. At BioInnovation Institute, we've built a dynamic incubator environment for new bioscience companies to innovate and thrive. We are confident that collaborating with Mission BioCapital and its Platinum Program will help advance Denmark's ascendant life sciences sector."

About the Mission BioCapital Platinum Program

Mission BioCapital (MBC) established the Platinum Program in 2022 to enable entrepreneurs with breakthrough technologies from diverse backgrounds to quickly launch new companies. Platinum Program winners receive guaranteed laboratory space at MBC's partner incubators in the U.S. and Europe, access to world-class experts, lead candidate-enabling drug discovery services, and seed capital to quickly develop scientific data needed to obtain subsequent funding rounds. The program invites innovators from around the world, including academic scientists, to submit breakthrough biomedical innovations that have the potential to advance patient care. In its first three years, the Mission BioCapital Platinum Program has awarded a total of $7.5 million, incubator space, and business mentoring to 16 life sciences companies located in two countries and three U.S. states. For more information about the Mission BioCapital Platinum Program, please visit .

About Mission BioCapital

Mission BioCapital is a venture capital firm focused on making pivotal early-stage investments in life sciences companies. We support our portfolio companies through a unique combination of shared lab space, capital investment, and access to strategic partners. With offices in the nation's leading life sciences clusters in Cambridge, MA and San Francisco, Mission BioCapital is dedicated to helping entrepreneurial scientists build successful companies, from idea to exit. Learn more at missionbiocapital .

Contact:

Mary Moynihan

M2Friend Biocommunications

+1 (802) 951-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission BioCapital

