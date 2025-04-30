World Stadiums And Arenas Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh

The inaugural World Stadiums and Arenas Summit opened in Riyadh on Tuesday bringing together more than 1,000 global sports infrastructure experts to address innovation, sustainability, global best practices in venue design and management, and discuss Saudi Arabia's ongoing evolution as a premier destination for sport and entertainment.

Taking place at the Mandarin Oriental, Al Faisaliah, the two-day summit and exhibition, in the presence of Eng. Alaa M. Al Madani, Director of Engineering, Ministry of Sport, KSA, and Board Advisor for World Stadiums and Arenas Summit, opened with Eng. Faisal Al Fadl, Founder of the Saudi Green Building Forum, highlighting the critical intersection between sports and sustainability in Saudi Arabia's transformation journey under Vision 2030.

Pointing out the growing economic impact of the sports sector, which contributed over US$6 billion to the GDP in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$16 billion annually by 2030, Eng Al Fadl emphasized that Saudi Arabia's proactive legislative and regulatory framework, which integrates environmental, economic, and social development, has empowered national institutions and non-governmental organizations to contribute effectively to sustainability goals.

He underlined that hosting events such as the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029, and FIFA World Cup 2034 are not just sporting milestones, but major developmental pillars supporting Saudi Arabia's broader sustainability ambitions.

He called for strengthening responsible partnerships and innovative collaborations to build a more sustainable sporting, economic, and social future.

“Today, sports and sustainability converge as key pillars of Saudi Arabia's transformation under Vision 2030. Our leadership's commitment to global engagement and environmental stewardship has enabled us to create integrated developmental ecosystems. As the sports sector's contribution to our economy continues to grow, these events are not just sporting victories but catalysts for a sustainable, inclusive future for the Kingdom and beyond,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is on the Right Track to Becoming Global Sports Hub

Saudi Arabia is on the right track to becoming a global destination for sport due to it playing an increasing role as the bedrock of communities in the Kingdom, according to industry experts in an enlightening panel discussion on the opening morning of the World Stadiums and Arenas Summit. Delegates at the summit heard how mass participation in sport in Saudi Arabia has increased by 58 per cent in recent years and sport, whether grassroots or hosting major international events, is a clear part of Vision 2030.

Panellist Ricardo Trade, a global sports events leader and former CEO of Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup and Deputy CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, praised the“professionalism” demonstrated by Saudi Arabia, not just in football but other sports, and said the Kingdom had a unique opportunity to use its infrastructure, expertise, and hospitality as a catalyst to becoming a major international sporting destination. He added Saudi Arabia also has the chance to create a legacy whereby Saudi nationals working on major sporting events now and in the future, could lend their skills to other countries and events worldwide in the years to come.

Eng Mansour Almokbel, CEO of Saudi Motorsport, cited the positive impact hosting an F1 race in Jeddah has had on the Kingdom's economy, job creation and community building. He outlined how the event had helped create more than 300,000 jobs, engaged more than 100,000 students, and resulted in initiatives to engage female motorsport fans through initiatives with the F1 Academy, a female-only racing championship.

“The Formula One in Jeddah is a business, it's a platform for community, it's a platform for everyone,” said Almokbel, adding motorsport was a strategic driver for growth.

Emphasing the importance of embedding sport in the community, Olivier Crasson, President of Al Bawani, said cities building sports venues must make sure it is part of the urban masterplan from the earliest possible opportunity, because it allows you to connect with the community, from transport to residential areas.

Crasson talked about the European example of most towns and cities having“at least one stadium, or sports venue” which, he says, creates opportunities for the youth to get involved in sport from an early age. He said if you“combine iconic venues,” such as those being constructed for the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia, with“smaller venues, more community focused venues,” then there is an even greater chance to become a hub for sports, locally, regionally, and internationally.

Smart Stadiums Will Save Costs and Enhance Spectator Journey

The smarter stadium design and management becomes, the more efficient they are for operators and the more appealing they are to fans. That was the main takeaway from a keynote address on the 'Rise of Smart Stadiums in a Connected World'.

Fouad Farah, Associate Vice President, Siemens Advanta took delegates through the journey of smart stadiums which, he said, only started approximately five years ago. He said modern stadiums need to factor in sustainability, user experience and connectivity.

“Some of the trends shaping the future of stadiums include personalized experiences, augmented reality, and virtual reality, through to the operational side where everything is becoming autonomous. You have to start looking at the whole user experience, from the moment somebody buys a ticket at home to visiting the stadium, until the moment they get home,” he said.

According to Farah, Saudi Arabia has a window of opportunity, with its investment in sporting infrastructure and major event pipeline to take the lead in the smart stadiums space.

He added that implementing smart technologies will have substantial benefits for stadium operators and fans, with data showing the integration of smart technologies can increase attendance by 20 per cent, with 70 per cent on fans willing to spend more on tickets for a smarter experience.

Smart technologies can help reduce queue times by as much as 40 per cent and increase consumer concession spend by a third. Operationally, smart tech implementation can bring down maintenance costs by as much as 20 per cent and improve waste management by as much as 30 per cent.

The World Stadiums and Arenas Summit is backed by strategic partners such as Qiddiya, New Murabba, and EY, and held in association with the Saudi Green Building Forum.