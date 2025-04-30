MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Lulu Furniture Launches Custom Wardrobe Services to Meet Growing Demand in Singapore" data-link=" Furniture Launches Custom Wardrobe Services to Meet Growing Demand in Singapore" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 Lulu Furniture , a trusted name in ready-made furniture in Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of its custom wardrobe services. Building on years of success with its popular ready-made wardrobes , Lulu Furniture is now expanding its offerings to meet the increasing demand for tailor-made wardrobe solutions in Singapore homes.Known for its commitment to quality, affordability, and modern aesthetics, Lulu Furniture has become a go-to destination for customers seeking stylish and functional home furnishings. The move into custom wardrobes marks a significant step forward for the company, reflecting its dedication to evolving with the needs of its customers.'Our ready-made wardrobes have consistently been among the top choices for Singaporean households,' said a spokesperson from Lulu Furniture. 'With more homeowners seeking personalised storage solutions that match their space and lifestyle, we believe our new custom wardrobe service will empower them to design wardrobes that are both beautiful and highly practical.'Customers will now be able to work closely with Lulu Furniture's in-house design team to create wardrobes tailored to their space, taste, and budget. The new service will offer flexibility in dimensions, finishes, internal configurations, and accessories all made with the high-quality craftsmanship that Lulu Furniture is known for.This initiative is part of Lulu Furniture's broader mission to make designer-quality furniture accessible to every home in Singapore. The custom wardrobe line complements its existing collection of Nordic-style bed frames, bookshelves, dining tables, and office chairs, providing a complete one-stop shopping experience.To explore the new custom wardrobe options, customers can visit the custom wardrobe page or contact Lulu Furniture's customer service for a complimentary consultation.Hashtag: #LuluFurniture

About Lulu Furniture

Lulu Furniture is a Singapore-based online furniture store specializing in stylish, high-quality, and affordable furniture for modern homes and offices. With a strong track record in ready-made furniture and a growing portfolio of customizable solutions, Lulu Furniture continues to serve as a trusted partner for discerning homeowners.

Lulu Furniture