IXL Launches Takeoff By IXL, California Edition--A Personalized Core Math Curriculum Built For A New Era

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California teachers have long struggled with outdated textbooks and instructional practices that failed to connect with students or deliver results. Math scores have stagnated. Traditional, one-size-fits-all instruction no longer reflects how children learn or who they are. But that's changing now.

When students learn math, they should experience something different: engaging, personalized instruction that allows everyone to excel, both in school and beyond. The new Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools (MFCPS) lays out an ambitious roadmap toward that goal. Today, IXL Learning introduces the vehicle that will take students there: Takeoff by IXL, California Edition.

Reach every student

As the first and only fully integrated digital core program, Takeoff blends instruction, differentiation tools, assessments and real-time insights into one seamless experience.

Daily lessons include readiness skills, targeted recommendations and practice activities that help teachers deliver instruction at the right level for every student. These built-in supports make it easier to create equitable learning opportunities while keeping the whole class moving forward together. Takeoff doesn't stop there: It also empowers teachers during instruction with "Tips for support" and "Ideas for extension," which offer specific strategies to assist students and challenge those ready to advance.

Mid-unit check-ins and end-of-unit tests assess what students have learned, but what happens next is where Takeoff stands out. Personalization Days, embedded into the curriculum the day after each test, turn assessment data into action. Takeoff doesn't just identify who needs more help-it efficiently groups students with similar needs based on their test results, and suggests specific skills each group should work on to address the areas they struggled with. This ensures teachers can quickly close knowledge gaps before moving on to new content.

Takeoff's student workbooks provide targeted practice on the lesson's key concepts. Additional practice can be completed online through IXL math skills that perfectly align with the lesson. Each of IXL's 12,000 math skills is adaptive, adjusting to every student's answers to deliver the right level of support. When learners hit a roadblock, resources like video tutorials offer step-by-step guidance. Takeoff also ensures equitable access for multilingual learners with Spanish translations of all student materials, teacher tips to support ELLs and support for more than 90 languages across all IXL math skills.

A curriculum that connects

Takeoff by IXL, California Edition teaches around 'big ideas': Its standards-aligned lessons provide a deep exploration of math concepts and help K-5 students connect them across grade levels, equipping learners to tackle more advanced topics down the road. To support growth toward the Standards for Mathematical Practice, Takeoff also enables students to communicate effectively about math and apply what they know to tackle complex problems.

Real math for the real world

Takeoff moves beyond a one-dimensional approach to math education through inclusive and culturally responsive content. By weaving in diverse contexts and perspectives, students see themselves represented in lessons.

Beyond representation, Takeoff engages students by encouraging them to investigate and make sense of math concepts. Rich questions guide learners to uncover connections and take an active role in their education. And with opportunities to collect, organize and interpret data in real-world contexts, students make meaningful, lasting connections with math and the world around them.

"California has long been our home, but our commitment to helping students thrive knows no borders," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning . "With Takeoff, we've created a core curriculum that meets student needs in every moment, empowering all learners to become capable problem-solvers in the Golden State and beyond."

Learn more about Takeoff by IXL, California edition here . You can request a sample lesson from the California edition or Takeoff's national edition at takeoffbyixl.

