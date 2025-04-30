Asia Broadband Signs Letter Of Intent To Sell The Bonanza Property Concession In Nayarit, Mexico

The proceeds from the sale of the property will further strengthen the Company's financial position and allow AABB to focus primarily on high-grade mineral asset investments in the surrounding area of the Company's recently inaugurated processing plant in Etzatlan, Jalisco.

AABB continues to implement its mining property portfolio strategy to optimize development capital utilization. By focusing operations in specific regions of Mexico, AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

