Shyaway Launches New Store At Lulu Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

2025-04-30 08:08:07
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India, April 26, 2025 – Shyaway, one of India's premier lingerie brands, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest retail store at Lulu Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Shoppers can now explore Shyaway's exclusive range of lingerie, bras, panties, nightwear, and more - all under one stylish roof.

Situated on the 1st Floor of the bustling Lulu Mall, the new store brings Shyaway's blend of style, comfort, and affordability closer to the women of Hyderabad. With an extensive collection designed to suit every occasion and mood, Shyaway promises a shopping experience like no other.

"We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Hyderabad - a city known for its vibrant spirit and evolving fashion sensibility," said a Shyaway spokesperson. "Our new store at Lulu Mall offers a warm, inviting space where women can discover the perfect fit and celebrate their individuality every day."

From cozy cotton essentials to elegant lace designs, Shyaway's wide-ranging collection is thoughtfully curated to meet the diverse needs of today's women. The Hyderabad outlet also offers personalized fitting services and expert assistance to help customers find their ideal lingerie essentials.

Special Launch Offers:
To celebrate the grand opening, early visitors can enjoy exclusive inaugural discounts and complimentary gifts!

Store Details:
1st Floor, Lulu Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Store Details:

