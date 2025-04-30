Keolis MHI Drives Collective Action During Sustainability Week 2025, Aligning With UAE's Green Agenda

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Keolis MHI successfully concluded its annual Sustainability Week (April 21–25, 2025) under the banner of the“Keolis MHI Way”, reinforcing its commitment to environmental guardianship and people engagement. The week-long initiative united employees, partners, and stakeholders through webinars, on-ground activities, and eco-conscious competitions, spotlighting the company's role as a catalyst for sustainable urban mobility in line with the UAE's 2031 Vision and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Building on previous successes, Sustainability Week 2025 offered a dynamic blend of education, innovation, and hands-on participation. Interactive webinars featured experts discussing topics such as carbon-neutral mobility, circular economy practices, and even celebrating Earth Day, reflecting Keolis MHI's global leadership in low-carbon transport solutions.

Employees actively participated in a planet-focused trivia competition and embraced a print-free day to minimize paper usage. Additionally, the week featured the on-ground delivery and installation of new air purifiers at the company's operational center, enhancing workplace air quality and demonstrating Keolis MHI's commitment to a healthier, more sustainable environment.

emphasized the deeper significance of the week, stating,“Sustainability Week isn't just an event, it's a mindset. By empowering our teams to adopt eco-conscious practices, we're not only reducing our footprint but also shaping the future of urban mobility. Our 2025 activities, from energy management to waste-recovery innovations, prove that sustainability and operational excellence go hand-in-hand.”

Keolis MHI's Sustainability Week initiatives are closely aligned with national ambitions, directly supporting the UAE's 2031 Vision by accelerating green transportation and promoting responsible consumption. The week also marks another important milestone in the company's ongoing journey to embed environmental responsibility into its corporate DNA. By prioritizing employee engagement, fostering community partnerships, and deploying cutting-edge solutions, the company continues to set new benchmarks for the transportation sector while actively contributing to the UAE's position as a global leader in sustainability.