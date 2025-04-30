403
Ishraq Hospitality and McGettigan Group Announce June Opening of Goose & Gander During ATM 2025
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Ishraq Hospitality and McGettigan Group convened during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 to confirm the much-anticipated opening of Goose & Gander, their joint venture concept located at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City. Following the successful signing announcement last year, both partners have now revealed that the venue will officially open its doors in the first week of June 2025.
The meeting brought together Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla, and Dennis McGettigan, Group CEO of The McGettigan Group, alongside Dany Cherfane, Hotel Manager of Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, who will oversee operations of the new venue. Together, they reaffirmed their vision to introduce a dynamic gastropub experience to one of Dubai’s most vibrant commercial neighbourhoods.
Set in the heart of the city’s business and tech corridor, Goose & Gander will offer a modern yet authentic London pub atmosphere featuring elevated pub classics, curated drinks, live entertainment, quiz nights, brunches, and community-driven events — creating a buzzing social hub for residents, professionals, and visitors alike.
Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla, stated:
"We’re delighted to announce that Goose & Gander will officially welcome guests in early June. This project is a testament to the strong collaboration between Ishraq Hospitality and McGettigan Group, and a reflection of our continued investment in lifestyle-driven hospitality. With its unique concept and strategic location, Goose & Gander is set to become a go-to destination in Internet City."
Dennis McGettigan, CEO of The McGettigan Group, added:
"Our partnership with Ishraq Hospitality has brought Goose & Gander from vision to reality. With the opening now in sight, we are excited to unveil a venue that blends classic charm with a contemporary twist, serving great food, drinks, and entertainment in true McGettigan’s style. We can’t wait to welcome our first guests this June."
Dany Cherfane, Hotel Manager at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, shared:
"Goose & Gander represents an exciting new chapter for our hotel and the wider Internet City community. We’ve assembled a passionate team ready to deliver memorable service and create a welcoming space where guests can connect, unwind, and enjoy vibrant moments every day."
