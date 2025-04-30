403
Meta Unveils Free AI Assistant App to Expand Its Reach
(MENAFN) Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a new standalone artificial intelligence (AI) app for its Meta AI assistant, marking a significant step in the expansion of AI-driven tools. The app, released on Tuesday, is designed to complement Meta AI's existing features integrated into platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.
This new app promises a more tailored experience, utilizing data and context from users' Facebook and Instagram profiles, including shared content and interactions, to generate personalized responses. Additionally, users of Ray-Ban Meta glasses can seamlessly engage with the app and pick up their conversations across devices.
The app features a voice assistant demo that offers enhanced conversational capabilities, though it lacks internet connectivity and real-time data access. “The Meta AI app includes a Discover feed, a place to share and explore how others are using AI. You can see the best prompts people are sharing, or remix them to make them your own,” it further noted.
The app runs on Meta’s Llama 4 model, which was unveiled earlier this month as a cost-effective alternative to competitors like ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini. Since its integration across various Meta platforms in 2023, Meta AI has attracted nearly 600 million monthly users as of December.
