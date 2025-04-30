403
US, France Urge Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Tensions
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United States and France jointly appealed to both Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire proposal intended to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, representatives from both nations exchanged blame over the persistence of violence. The international community is pressing for a de-escalation, though tensions remain high.
John Kelley, the acting alternate representative of the United States at the UN Security Council, announced that Washington had submitted a proposed framework to both parties.
He stated: "We believe (it) could bring about a durable and lasting peace.
The path to peace must begin with a comprehensive ceasefire, immediately stopping the destruction and the bloodshed." According to Kelley, this plan is seen as a crucial first step toward achieving sustainable peace in the region.
Accusing Russia of intensifying the conflict, Kelley pointed to recent attacks and said: "Regrettably, during the past few months, Russia has continued high-profile strikes on Ukraine, causing needless loss of life, including of innocent civilians."
He asserted that these actions are fueling further instability and suffering, particularly among non-combatants.
Kelley also highlighted Leader Donald Trump's stance, stating that he has "called on Russia to cease these attacks and emphasized the need to immediately end the war."
The administration has reiterated its call for a swift cessation of hostilities and a move toward negotiation.
In addition to criticizing military actions, Kelley also expressed concern over Russia’s expanding relationship with North Korea.
He remarked that "both Russia and the DPRK have openly touted the presence of DPRK troops on the battlefield, a serious escalation and part of a military partnership that violates resolutions of this Council," referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
He stressed that such collaboration represents a significant violation of international mandates and adds a dangerous dimension to the ongoing war.
