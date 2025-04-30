403
Meta Introduces Separate AI App
(MENAFN) Meta, the company behind Facebook, has introduced a complimentary independent artificial intelligence (AI) application for its Meta AI assistant.
This latest release positions Meta among the increasing number of firms launching new AI apps.
According to the organization, the newly launched app is designed to broaden the availability of Meta AI beyond its current integration with platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.
This fresh application enhances the personalization of responses by utilizing contextual details and data from users’ Facebook and Instagram profiles, including the information they’ve shared and the way they interact with content.
Individuals who use Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can initiate interaction with the app through their eyewear and resume the conversation later using the app itself.
Additionally, it features a voice assistant demonstration that provides more natural-sounding replies.
However, as noted by the company, the app lacks access to the internet and real-time information.
“The Meta AI app includes a Discover feed, a place to share and explore how others are using AI. You can see the best prompts people are sharing, or remix them to make them your own,” the company explained.
This application operates using Meta’s Llama 4 model, which debuted earlier this month.
The model is promoted as a more budget-friendly alternative to competitors such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, as well as Gemini.
