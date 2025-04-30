Appian Congratulates 2025 Partner Award Winners For Delivering Impact With AI And Process Orchestration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our 2025 Partner Award winners exemplify the transformative power of the Appian Platform," said Christopher O'Connell, Global Leader of Partners & Alliances at Appian. "These organisations are not just implementing technology. They are driving real business outcomes. Our partners are helping clients streamline operations and enhance customer experiences to unlock new levels of innovation with AI across industries. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and the impact they are making for clients around the globe."

Global Delivery Award: KPMG

Relying on its technology ecosystem, KPMG empowers clients to drive large-scale digital transformation through its deep industry expertise and advanced Appian implementation capabilities. Focused on enhancing customer experience and driving business growth with compliance through operational efficiency, KPMG delivers accelerated outcomes across sectors. KPMG has enabled clients to streamline complex processes with AI and automation on the Appian Platform.

Global Growth Award: Deloitte

Deloitte's alliance with Appian is driving transformative impact across industries and regions to solve complex challenges in financial services, life sciences, public sector, and more. Fuelled by rapid growth in North America, Europe, and Australia, Deloitte has achieved a 97% increase in Appian-related services revenue since FY22. A 96% year-over-year rise in Appian certifications reflects Deloitte's investment in talent through its Appian Centre of Excellence and Community of Practise. This growth strategy ensures clients are equipped with cutting-edge technology capabilities like AI and process orchestration to meet evolving market demands.

Americas Delivery Award: Perficient

The global digital consultancy has 40+ global locations with 25 years of industry experience in healthcare, automotive, energy, and manufacturing. Its Appian practise achieved 30% revenue growth and nearly doubled its sales pipeline in 2024, driven by close collaboration with Appian sales teams. The team also expanded its offshore capabilities by over 40%, reinforcing Perficient's delivery excellence and deepening its global Appian partnership. Perficient played a pivotal role in qualifying inbound leads and supporting key wins, including successful engagements with a prestigious managed health care provider and a health insurance company in the U.S.

Americas Growth Award: PwC

Combining deep industry knowledge with Appian's delivery expertise, PwC offers a strong Appian Centre of Excellence for global market-leading implementation and innovation. One of PwC's leading solutions, the Interactions Hub -a SaaS solution built on Appian and managed by PwC-achieved significant growth in 2025. Purpose-built to help improve life sciences companies' interactions with healthcare providers and organisations, Interactions Hub doubled its client base and user count. This growth was fuelled by the successful launch of seven new Appian Cloud instances for leading pharmaceutical clients. As the only Appian collaborator offering a managed, industry-specific SaaS platform, PwC brings thought leadership and deep life sciences expertise.

Innovation Award

These partners are recognised for outstanding achievement in the development and delivery of innovative Appian-based solutions to meet market needs.

Accenture – Finance and Accounting Transformation

Developed hyperautomation solutions that deliver comprehensive touchless automation across key financial processes like "record to report" and "order to cash" to enhance clients' productivity, efficiency, and experience, while optimising costs and ensuring Audit compliance. These tailored solutions address specific client needs and can also scale to address growing demands.

Bits In Glass – Reinsurance Underwriting & AI Innovations

Helped a top-10 global reinsurer transform underwriting and claims operations by implementing intelligent automation and case management across geographies. The solution improved speed to resolution, enhanced data-driven decision-making, and positioned the reinsurer for enterprise-wide automation and growth.

EY – Real Estate Portfolio Auctioning Platform

Created a real estate auctioning platform on Appian that supports the process creation, management, and auction closure / results. It provides secure access, confidentiality, and increases asset returns (+20M € over the initial price in 2.5 years), resulting in over 2,100 auctions executed and high client satisfaction

Impera – Crypto Core Banking for LATAM

Built a crypto core banking solution for Towerbank to create Latin America's first crypto-friendly bank. The solution features over 100 digitised processes and has automated 96% of processes to drive significant revenue growth for the bank.

Ignyte – Coordinated Care Solution for SLED

Created a patient-centred care coordination solution on the Appian Platform that unites all members of a healthcare team to help individuals navigate and access health programmes efficiently, modernising how public and private sector organisations support constituent care. The solution offers patients and providers a system of connected care that is accessible, HIPAA compliant, and encourages patient engagement.

Inetum – Digital Framework for Public Sector

A new services framework has been launched on the Appian platform to drive digital efficiency across the Spanish public sector. This no-code, self-provisioning solution enables more than 30 public agencies to configure and manage their own business processes. By automating citizen-facing procedures and internal administrative workflows through case management, the framework reduces processing times by up to two-thirds and significantly extends the scope of services offered.

Groundswell - Integrated Budget Solution for US Federal

Groundswell developed the Groundswell Integrated Budget Suite (GIBS) on the Appian Platform to modernise and streamline the federal budget lifecycle. GIBS offers secured, scalable workflow automation and reporting to improve the accuracy and efficiency of budget management.

Macedon Technologies – No Surprises Act Solution

Delivered significant, measurably successful customer projects to create value in the last 12 months. The team automated 85% of processing the US No Surprises Act claims to protect patients and is managing over $250 million in disputes for an emergency medical service provider.

Waivgen – EngaigeQ : AI Builder

Introduced the EngaigeQ : AI Builder framework to help organisations scale their AI adoption with flexible architecture. This capability enables clients to orchestrate AI Agent across multiple sources to efficiently optimise a wide range of work queues. EngaigeQ combines Waivgen's innovative spirit with Appian's powerful orchestration capability into a seamless AI Agent experience.

WNS – Malkom for Shipping

Built on the Appian Platform, Malkom is transforming the shipping industry by integrating systems across the supply chain and automating workflows with data-driven insights. Results include 40-50% reduction in shipment documentation processing time and 50-75% faster booking turnaround, leading to $14 million savings over five years for one customer.

Xebia – IntelliAgent Generative AI Solution

Integrated with the Appian Platform, IntelliAgent enables business users to deploy AI agents in minutes. Measured impacts include up to a 50% reduction in onboarding time and 20% increase in ticket support. It also provides real-time AI usage monitoring and enterprise-wide agent sharing.

