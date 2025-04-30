403
UNHCR Closes Offices in Mexico After Trump’s Cuts to Aid
(MENAFN) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Mexico revealed on Tuesday that it will be shutting down four of its offices across the country.
The organization attributed this move to drastic reductions in international funding initiated by United States Leader Donald Trump’s administration.
These financial constraints have severely impacted the agency’s capacity to operate effectively within Mexican territory.
Giovanni Lepri, who serves as UNHCR’s delegate in Mexico, explained that the closures are a direct consequence of a 60 percent cutback in the organization’s budget for its Mexican operations.
This significant reduction stems from cost-cutting policies introduced under the Trump government.
As a result, more than 190 staff members have been dismissed, and offices in the states of Jalisco and Chiapas have been shut down.
Chiapas, a vital area for migration located on Mexico’s southern frontier with Guatemala, has lost two key offices — one in Palenque and another in Tenosique.
Chiapas plays a crucial role in regional migration patterns.
In fact, the state accounted for 67 percent of all asylum applications in 2024, underscoring its importance in handling refugee and migrant issues in the Americas.
Since his inauguration on January 20, President Trump has emphasized broad reductions in government expenditure.
These efforts are being carried out by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a newly formed body headed by billionaire Elon Musk.
The department has been aggressively pursuing what it identifies as superfluous spending, particularly foreign aid initiatives.
Trump previously pledged to slash USD60 billion in US overseas support and dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
For years, this aid has been a cornerstone of assistance for refugees making their way through Mexico or seeking to rebuild their lives there.
