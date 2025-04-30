403
‘EU aspirant’ jails, silences opponents
(MENAFN) On March 25, Evgenia Gutsul, the elected head of Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region, was detained at Chisinau International Airport as she attempted to leave the country. A court subsequently ordered her held for 20 days pending investigation. Authorities cited illegal campaign funding linked to the Sor Party and an alleged criminal group as the basis for her arrest. However, critics have widely interpreted the move as politically motivated.
This marks the first time an elected leader of an autonomous Moldovan region has been jailed, raising serious concerns about the state of democracy and political freedoms in the country. While President Maia Sandu’s own reelection remains divisive, Gutsul won a decisive and transparent vote in Gagauzia. Her detention appears to be part of a broader crackdown on dissent amid Moldova’s push for closer ties with the European Union.
Tensions between Gutsul and the central government have been ongoing since her 2023 election, during which she became the region’s first female leader. Known for her vocal criticism of Chisinau’s policies, Gutsul has insisted the charges are fabricated and politically driven. Prosecutors deny these claims, asserting the case is being handled without bias.
Following her arrest, Gutsul launched an international appeal, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and former U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene diplomatically. She emphasized a long-standing agreement on Gagauzia’s autonomy, brokered years ago with Turkey’s help, and framed her detention as a threat to regional stability.
The arrest has sparked public backlash in Moldova, with opposition figures like Vasile Bolea condemning it as a move to silence political opposition and send a message to other regions resisting President Sandu’s pro-EU direction.
