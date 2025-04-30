MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) DataBurning and Vumonic Announce Strategic Partnership for India E-Receipt Data

BEIJING CHINA, Apr 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – DataBurning, a leading alternative data and digital solutions provider for financial institutions and corporates, recently announced a strategic partnership with Vumonic Datalabs, a pioneer in e-receipt technology. Under the agreement, DataBurning will serve as the official go-to-market partner for Vumonic's industry-leading India e-receipt panel.

The partnership combines Vumonic's proprietary e-receipt technology and extensive India panel with DataBurning's established distribution network and client relationships. Financial institutions and corporations will now have exclusive access to granular spending data covering over 270 companies across India's rapidly growing digital economy.

This landmark partnership brings Vumonic's high-frequency, low-latency e-receipt data to investment professionals for the first time. The dataset, delivered with industry-leading accuracy through Vumonic's proprietary processing technology, is designed to meet the exacting standards of hedge funds, quantitative investors, private equity firms, venture capital groups, and major investment banks seeking visibility into India's dynamic market.

"This partnership represents a significant advancement in alternative data on the Indian market," said Gabriel Appleton, Co-founder of Vumonic Datalabs. "By combining our comprehensive e-receipt technology and data with DataBurning's market reach, we're providing unprecedented visibility into spending patterns across India's digital economy."

This marks the first time Vumonic's powerful e-receipt data is being made available to financial firms, following years of development and validation. The company's extensive panel and proprietary parsing technology have until now been reserved for select enterprise clients and internal research.

Vumonic's e-receipt panel offers transaction-level insights for major platforms including Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, and hundreds more Indian companies. The data provides valuable signals for investors and brands looking to understand market share, growth trends, and spending behavior.

"We've been searching for a partner that could deliver reliable, granular e-receipt data on India's digital economy," said Joyce Xiang, Co-President of DataBurning's Finance Business Group. "Vumonic's e-receipt panel offers the scale, accuracy, and coverage institutional investors demand for making data-driven investment and strategic decisions."

The partnership delivers several key benefits tailored specifically for institutional investors:·

- Institutional-Grade Signal Quality : Transaction data with demonstrated correlation to company performance metrics, ideal for investment modeling

- Ultra-Low Latency : Data delivered with minimal lag, critical for time-sensitive investment strategies

- Comprehensive Coverage : Transaction-level data for over 270 companies, covering both public equities and private market opportunities

- Multi-Frequency Options : Data available in daily, weekly, or monthly cadences to match various investment horizons

- Ethical Data Collection : All data collected with explicit user consent and properly anonymized

"Vumonic's technology can consistently process millions of complex e-receipts daily with 99.9% accuracy, providing the reliability that institutional investors require," added Appleton. "Our panel's scale and depth offer unprecedented visibility into transaction patterns across India's most dynamic sectors."

As part of the collaboration, the companies will jointly host regular webinars showcasing market insights and trends derived from the data. Investors interested in the webinar could register on Databurning website.

Founded in 2018, Vumonic has established itself as a leader in e-receipt technology, processing billions of transactions annually while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. The company's proprietary parsing and enrichment technology transforms raw receipt data into structured intelligence.

DataBurning, founded in early 2019 and backed by SoftBank Asia, and IDG Capital, has quickly becomes Asia's premier provider of alternative data and digital solutions for financial institutions and corporations. By harnessing AI and other innovative technologies, DataBurning's highly skilled data-science and analyst team turn data into actionable insights, and commentary and fundamental analysis to enhance client's decision-making.

Financial institutions and corporations interested in accessing Vumonic's India e-receipt data should contact DataBurning for more information.

Website:

Email: ...