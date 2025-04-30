MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) HydroFleet Propels Hydrogen Revolution Forward With HTWO Logistics Collaboration in Savannah, GA

POOLER, GEORGIA, Apr 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - HydroFleet, Inc. ("HydroFleet") is excited to announce the construction of its new hydrogen production and refueling station at the new HTWO Energy Savannah site in Pooler, Georgia. This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant investment in clean energy and sustainable transportation solutions, aimed at servicing zero-emission FCEV heavy trucks. This investment will significantly enhance the region's clean energy infrastructure, supporting zero-emission heavy-duty trucks and other clean energy vehicles, including port applications and nearby rail, while contributing to a sustainable future.





HTWO Energy Savannah Refueling Bay

HTWO Energy Savannah Station Depictions are Represented for the Planned Pooler, GA, Facility

"Pooler is an ideal location for HydroFleet's facility due to the proximity to major interstates, the Port of Savannah, and prospective fleet customers," said Scott Moe , President and CEO , HydroFleet , expressing his enthusiasm for the project. "We know customers want zero-emission fleets but have struggled to source the entire hydrogen ecosystem at a competitive price. Through strategic partnerships and proven, safe technology, HydroFleet solves this challenging industry problem. We look forward to partnering with Pooler to lead the clean energy transition to cost-effective, emission-free heavy truck fleets here in Georgia and across the U.S."

HydroFleet's investment in Pooler is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the area, creating jobs and positioning Pooler, and the greater Savannah, GA, area, as a leader in clean energy solutions. The facility will utilize advanced hydrogen production and distribution technology to reduce emissions and noise pollution, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for the community.

"HTWO Energy Savannah is a breakthrough hydrogen production and refueling station for the heavy-duty trucking industry, allowing zero-emissions trucks to quickly and easily refuel at a single convenient location in the Savannah region," said Jim Park , SVP , commercial vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell business , Hyundai Motor North America . "The HTWO Energy Savannah hydrogen station will also truly fulfill our vision for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America ("HMGMA") Clean Logistics, allowing our innovative new electric vehicle plant to transport plant shipments within a clean, zero-emissions ecosystem."

"This marks a significant step forward in the decarbonization of emissions-intensive port operations and major logistics corridors," said Jonathan Choi , CEO , HTWO Logistics . "HTWO Energy Savannah provides hydrogen fuel for our Hyundai XCIENT hydrogen-powered class 8 truck fleet, which provides clean logistics for Hyundai's new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America."

John Porter , CEO of Capital Development Partners , the property owner and project developer, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with HydroFleet on this groundbreaking project. This hydrogen production station will not only enhance the local economy but also establish Pooler as a leader in clean energy solutions. Our commitment to sustainable development aligns perfectly with HydroFleet's vision for a greener future."

Seth Greengrass , Director , Origination of Axpo , the global energy contract provider for the project, commented, "Axpo is proud to support HydroFleet's innovative hydrogen production facility. Our expertise in energy trading and risk management ensures a reliable and efficient supply of feedstock, contributing to the success of this environmentally friendly initiative."

HydroFleet also partnered with the Savannah Economic Development Authority ("SEDA") and the Southeast Hydrogen Energy Alliance ("SHEA") in development of the cutting-edge hydrogen facility. The collaboration encompassed comprehensive planning, strategic site selection, meticulous permitting processes, and robust public education initiatives, ensuring the project's success and community engagement.

The deal was completed with legal assistance from Jennifer Surprenant and Raffael Fiumara, both shareholders of Greenberg Traurig LLP. HydroFleet was advised by Lazard, Inc.

For more details, please contact:

Leam Nelson

Chief Business Officer, HydroFleet

Email: ...

Phone: (833) 493-7635

About HydroFleet:

HydroFleet is at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, spearheading the transition to hydrogen-powered mobility and adoption of green technology. We equip industries and fleets with an evolving range of streamlined solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability. HydroFleet's versatile hydrogen solutions fuel an increasing range of hydrogen applications, making the transition to a sustainable fleet effortless. HydroFleet, Power to make a difference®. Visit .

