UNHCR Shuts Down Four Mexican Offices Due to U.S. Aid Slashes
(MENAFN) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Mexico revealed the shutdown of four of its offices due to reductions in foreign aid driven by the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.
Giovanni Lepri, UNHCR's representative in Mexico, explained that the decision follows a 60% reduction in the agency's budget for the country due to US funding cuts. This has resulted in the layoff of over 190 employees and the closure of offices in the states of Jalisco and Chiapas, with two offices in Chiapas—Palenque and Tenosique—being shut down. Chiapas is a key region for migration flows in the Americas, with nearly 67% of asylum claims in 2024 filed there.
Since taking office, President Trump has focused on deep cuts to public spending, including foreign aid. Under the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, the administration has targeted what it deems unnecessary expenditures, such as international aid. Trump had previously pledged to eliminate $60 billion in US foreign assistance and dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
The United States has historically been a major contributor to UNHCR’s operations in Mexico. A report from November 2024 revealed that the US supplied 86% of the agency's funding in the country, contributing $58 million for the previous fiscal year.
In related news, the Mexican government reported that since Trump’s inauguration, 38,757 individuals have been deported back to Mexico, including 33,311 Mexican nationals and 5,446 foreign nationals.
