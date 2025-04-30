403
Federal Court Curbs Illegal Border Patrol Tactics
(MENAFN) A federal judge has mandated that the US Border Patrol cease engaging in unauthorized stops and warrantless arrests throughout California.
This legal decision follows claims that such practices infringed upon civil liberties, prompting a lawsuit.
The court's decision was a direct response to a three-day immigration operation conducted in January near Bakersfield, approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles.
During this sweep, several individuals—including agricultural workers, day laborers, and even a US citizen—were detained in a Home Depot parking lot without any legitimate grounds for suspicion, based on numerous news sources.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) initiated legal proceedings, arguing that these unsubstantiated raids breached the constitutional rights of those detained by federal agents. The group emphasized the illegality of targeting individuals without proper cause.
In a pointed statement during court proceedings, US District Judge Jennifer Thurston remarked, "You just can’t walk up to people with brown skin and say, 'Give me your papers.'"
She concluded that the available evidence demonstrated that Border Patrol personnel, operating under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security, had engaged in behavior that contravened well-recognized constitutional protections.
Consequently, Judge Thurston issued a temporary court order to prevent the Border Patrol from continuing such actions.
The order also imposed new limits on federal agents, barring them from stopping individuals unless there is a credible basis to suspect a violation of US immigration regulations.
