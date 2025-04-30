YOFC Releases 2024 ESG Report, Advancing Innovation With Purpose And Responsibility

WUHAN, China, April 30, 2025 On April 29, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the company's strategic initiatives and key achievements in sustainability over the past year. Since joining the United Nations Global Compact in May 2021, YOFC has consistently aligned its growth strategy with global sustainability goals. The company actively supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and demonstrates its commitment to sustainability by driving industry advancement, protecting the natural environment, and maintaining high ethical standards. YOFC remains focused on contributing to the long-term success of the global communications industry while partnering across sectors to advance a shared sustainability vision.

In the area of corporate governance, YOFC remains committed to delivering long-term value to stakeholders through continuous improvements to its governance framework and adherence to high standards of ethics and compliance. Currently, YOFC is actively undertaking a double materiality assessment, evaluating both the impact materiality and financial materiality of ESG issues, to fully and effectively respond to stakeholder concerns and expectations. In 2024, YOFC further enhanced its ethical standards by embedding integrity into its core values and introducing a new Employee Code of Business Conduct, as well as a Code of Business Conduct for Third Parties, reinforcing its position as a responsible corporate citizen committed to building a sustainable operating environment.

As part of its environmental stewardship efforts, YOFC continued to execute its green strategy, prioritizing sustainable operations, energy-efficient facilities, and environmentally responsible products. To address climate and environmental risks, the company implemented initiatives across product design, raw material sourcing, logistics, and operations that emphasize energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and circular economy practices. In 2024, YOFC actively participated in renewable energy purchasing across both domestic and international markets. The company expanded its distributed photovoltaic capacity by approximately 15.6 megawatts and adopted recyclable, environmentally friendly packaging, enabling the reuse of approximately 350,000 fibre reels over the course of the year. YOFC also recorded a total carbon reduction of approximately 24,291 tonnes and achieved a 3.78% year-over-year decline in greenhouse gas emissions per 10,000 RMB of output value.

As of the end of 2024, the company held more than 1,900 active and valid patents across domestic and international markets. Among its key innovations, YOFC's ultra-low-loss hollow-core optical fibre has played a leading role in pushing the boundaries of technological advancement within the sector. Alongside its industry leadership, YOFC continues to invest in its people, recognizing employee development as critical to its long-term success. In 2024, the company launched a range of employee engagement and welfare initiatives across its facilities in Peru, Mexico, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Poland. These programs are designed to enhance internal communication and personal development, build workforce capability, support local talent, and contribute to broader social progress.

Looking ahead, YOFC will continue to support the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact, actively reinforcing its core values of "Customer Focus, Accountability, Integrity, Innovation, and Shared Success." The company will further advance its strategic priorities in the areas of Responsible Management, Smart Connectivity, Green Development, and Harmonious Coexistence. Through meaningful action and cross-sector collaboration, YOFC is committed to shaping a more sustainable future.

