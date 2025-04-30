Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Shares Q1 Insights On Booking Behavior

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGIE , the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, has released its insights based on internal data for the first quarter of 2025. The data reveals trends in user behavior, including a consistent dominance of solo travel and a marked difference in request patterns.

Throughout the first quarter, male users consistently accounted for over 60% of all travel requests on the platform, while female users remained below 40%. Despite seasonal fluctuations impacting both groups, the overall gender distribution remained steady.

Wingie's data also highlights that nearly 67% of all bookings were made by solo travelers, while only around 33% involved two or more passengers. This underscores the continued popularity of independent travel, particularly among younger demographics seeking flexibility and autonomy in their travel experiences.

When it comes to destinations, Cairo emerged as the top choice, accounting for over 20% of total travel demand. Other cities like Jeddah, Dubai, Kuwait City, and Istanbul also attracted interest, though at lower levels. This concentration indicates a strong regional preference for Cairo, which may continue in future quarters depending on seasonal campaigns or new travel routes.

These findings reinforce WINGIE's position as the leading travel marketplace in the region, providing valuable insight into evolving user behavior. As solo travel and regional preferences continue to shape demand, WINGIE remains focused on expanding its offerings with greater personalization, flexibility, and local relevance. By continuously analyzing user trends, WINGIE aims to deliver smarter, more tailored travel experiences and elevate the digital journey for travelers across its markets.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com , , and . The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact : ...