Japanese Generative AI System Tops Medical Licensing Exam
(MENAFN) A generative AI system developed in Japan has passed the country’s national medical licensing exam, according to a report released on Tuesday.
This Large Language Model (LLM) was created by researchers at the National Institute of Informatics as part of a government-supported initiative. It’s designed to offer diagnostic suggestions based on information gathered during medical interviews.
To build the system, the team trained it on a massive dataset that included over 700,000 peer-reviewed medical papers, 16 million documents from trusted medical websites, in addition to textbooks and other authoritative resources.
The AI not only cleared the passing bar for Japan’s medical exam but also ranked among the top-performing advanced LLMs worldwide.
Officials plan to deploy the system in healthcare settings to assist with clinical decision-making, streamline operations, and promote the development of AI-based medical solutions by private companies and research institutions.
