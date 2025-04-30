MECC To Release Second Corporate Environmental Sustainability Book

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), in cooperation with Hawkamah Center, announced the release of the second edition of the Corporate Environmental Sustainability Book (Reports and Achievements) on Sunday, May 4. The announcement was made in a press conference held in Doha yesterday.

The book highlights Qatar's efforts to promote the concepts of environmental sustainability and showcases the achievements of companies operating in the country in this field, in line with international standards and the country's directives and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Eng Abdullah Jumaa Al-Muraikhi, Director of the Green Development and Environmental Sustainability Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, confirmed that the second edition of the book,“Corporate Environmental Sustainability: Reports and Achievements,” comes with support from the Ministry as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the principles of environmental sustainability in Qatar.

Al-Muraikhi explained that the book highlights the achievements of Qatari companies and showcases their growing commitment to implementing sustainable environmental best practices, in line with approved international standards and the country's directives and Qatar National Vision 2030.

He emphasised the importance of partnerships with the private sector as a fundamental pillar for achieving national environmental goals.

Al-Muraikhi noted that the Ministry is committed to enabling institutions to integrate environmental sustainability standards into their operations and disclose their practices transparently.

He pointed out that the Ministry has launched a package of policies and initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, improving resource efficiency, and promoting the transition to renewable energy. It also implements awareness programs to instill a culture of sustainability among various segments of society.

Al-Muraikhi noted that the Ministry is paying great attention to developing specialized guidelines for a number of vital sectors, such as oil and gas, the financial sector, education, transportation, industries, energy, construction, tourism, agriculture, sports, and others.

He said that this is aimed at enabling these sectors to adopt responsible environmental practices that contribute to protecting the environment and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Al-Muraikhi emphasised that this initiative represents a qualitative step in a long process that requires concerted efforts and integrated roles to achieve a more sustainable environment and ensure a better future for future generations.

Buthaina Hassan Al Ansari, Head of the Hawkama Center, emphasised that sustainability is no longer an individual choice, but rather a global trend on its way to becoming binding standards for all governments and companies. She noted that this transformation requires everyone to reconsider their work methods and behaviours toward the environment and natural resources.