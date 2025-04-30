403
SBI General Insurance Launches Flexi Home Insurance - A Customizable Home Insurance Product
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai; April 30, 2025: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance providers, has launched SBI General Flexi Home Insurance. It is a comprehensive and flexible insurance policy designed to provide financial security to diverse residential needs, including owned and rented properties, as well as housing societies.
The ‘SBI General Flexi Home Insurance’ offers greater flexibility and allows customers to design a tailor-made home insurance policy as per their requirements. The unique feature of this product is that it offers customer a Stand-Alone “Fire" only insurance cover as mandatory, complemented by an extensive range of perils and add-ons that ensures personalized protection for every homeowner. These add-ons include valuable item protection, alternative accommodation expenses, burglary cover and also offer discounts for multiple optional covers.
The product provides comprehensive protection for home structure, content & additional risk. The policy safeguards against property damage, natural calamities, fire, and burglary. It also covers other unforeseen events, making it a reliable option for homeowners and renters seeking protection. Additionally, it offers long-term security through a one-time payment for up to 20 years.
Key features of the policy:
- Fire Cover: The only mandatory cover
- Comprehensive protection for home structure, contents & additional risks
- Optional Perils/Covers: Protection against natural disasters, burglary and theft
- Long-term security: One-time payment for long term tenure of up to 20 years
- Attractive optional Covers and discount options available
SBI General Flexi Home Insurance stands out as a versatile and customer-centric home insurance solution, addressing the needs of diverse homeowners and tenants across India. With a one-time premium payment option and a hassle-free claims process, the policy has been developed to provide financial stability and peace of mind to the policyholders and strengthen SBI General’s commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions.
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, SBI General Insurance, said, "At SBI General Insurance, we understand that every home is unique, and so are its protection needs. Whether it's a homeowner safeguarding a lifelong investment or a tenant securing valuable possessions, each individual has distinct insurance needs. With SBI General Flexi Home Insurance, we offer a tailor-made solution that provides peace of mind through flexible and extensive coverage. This product is designed to empower customers with the freedom to choose their protection levels while ensuring financial security against unforeseen circumstances."
About SBI General Insurance
SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence of over 145 branches. In FY 2024-25, SBI General Insurance achieved significant growth, with a notable 112% increase in Gross Written Premium (GWP), reaching INR 14,140 crores.
The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include being named the winner in the Large General Insurance category at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards, the 3rd InsureNext Awards 2024 for Best Claims Settlement, and India’s Best General Insurer of the Year at the 7th Insurance Conclave Awards. At the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, the company secured titles for General Insurance Company of the Year and Leading Implementer of Analytics Technology in Insurance. Additionally, it was honored as the Best BFSI Brand at the ET NOW Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024 and included in BW BusinessWorld’s India’s Most Respected Companies. Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024, the company also excelled at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2024 with recognition for Best Claims Management in Insurance and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, further highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and innovation.
With a team of 8,000+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network of over 22,518+ that includes, SBI branches, agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.
