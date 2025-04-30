Sam Elliott Cast For ‘Landman’ Season 2, To Reunite With ‘Fargo’ Star Billy Bob Thornton

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Sam Elliott, who is known for 'Ghost Rider', has been cast in season 2 of the streaming show 'Landman' at Paramount+. Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan series is currently in production in Texas.

The exact details of Elliott's role are being kept under wraps. He will appear alongside series lead Billy Bob Thornton as well as returning cast members Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore, reports 'Variety'.

This is not the first time Elliott has worked with Thornton, as they both appeared in the film 'Tombstone', though they only shared one scene.

As per 'Variety', they also both appeared in the Paramount+ series“1883,” the first“Yellowstone” prequel that also hailed from Sheridan.

Elliott is primarily known for his film roles, though he has starred in shows like 'The Ranch' and 'Grace and Frankie' at Netflix, while he also earned Emmy nominations for his work in the Western miniseries 'Buffalo Girls' and the Adult Swim show 'Robot Chicken'.

Elliot received an Oscar nomination for his performance in Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' and is known for films like 'Tombstone', 'Mask', 'The Big Lebowski', and 'The Contender', He is repped by Berwick & Kovacik and Gersh. 'Landman' was created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace.

It is based on the podcast 'Boomtown' and deals with both executives and field workers in the West Texas oil business.

Sheridan and Wallace executive produce along with Thornton, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment also executive produce along with J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.