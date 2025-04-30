Earnix, The Category Leader In Dynamic AI For Insurance, Acquires Zelros To Transform Insurers' Business Performance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Earnix, the leading Dynamic AI platform for Insurance, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Zelros, a pioneer in Generative AI for insurers and banks. This innovative collaboration will bring the power of predictive, generative, and agentic AI across the entire risk decisioning, personalization, and claims cycle, thereby enabling pricing and underwriting professionals to deliver compelling offers while improving business performance.By combining Earnix's advanced Predictive AI platform with Zelros's GenAI recommendations engine, providers can now present the right offer, at the right price, at the right time. The joint offering provides precise decision-making at scale in regulated environments for pricing and product managers, underwriters, and agents, ultimately resulting in higher conversion rates with better customer engagement and satisfaction.Both companies bring demonstrated impact in supporting leading insurers and banks across the globe, including Aviva, AXA, BPCE, IAG, Generali, Matmut, Santander, and Tokio Marine. "As a mutual customer of Zelros and Earnix, we're excited about the acquisition,” shared Stéphane Muller (Chief Insurance Officer) and David Quantin (Chief Information Officer) of Matmut.“The synergies between the two are compelling and will help us better meet our members' coverage needs and experiences.""We are pleased to announce Earnix's acquisition of Zelros, a strategic move that reaffirms us as the technology leader driving responsible AI innovation,” cited Robin Gilthorpe, CEO of Earnix.“Furthermore, we are strengthening our presence in France by establishing a key development center for the company in this critical market. We are excited about this new chapter and the immense potential it unlocks for our customers and partners."“With the integration of our leading predictive and generative AI capabilities, we aim to reshape the customer experience by providing personalized, data-driven interactions that build confidence and drive retention,” added Damien Philippon, Co-founder and CEO of Zelros.“Our shared commitment to continuous innovation ensures that together, Earnix and Zelros will lead the way in delivering best-in-class solutions for the insurance and banking sectors.”Dr. Erel Margalit, the Chairman of Earnix and multiple other innovative companies, including, formerly, CyberArk (Nasdaq: CYBR), says“Over the last few years, Earnix has established itself as the preeminent AI platform for Pricing, Rating, and Insurance Operations across more than 35 countries. Working with core systems providers, such as Guidewire, Earnix is the complementary AI platform which allows for dynamic, data-driven responses to changing market conditions. France has been a key focus for us as we expand our European operations, and we are delighted to have Zelros and the team join us in Paris.”Earnix and Zelros are committed to reshaping the future, driving innovation that delivers business impact. This acquisition represents a significant leap forward in harnessing the full power of AI designed specifically to meet the evolving demands of insurers, banks, and the customers they serve.About EarnixEarnix is the premier provider of mission-critical, intelligent decisioning across pricing, underwriting, rating, and product personalization. Its fully integrated platform provides ultra-fast ROI and is designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. Earnix has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001, with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. Earnix is backed by investors JVP and Insight Partners. To learn more, visit: .About ZelrosZelros is a pioneer and award-winning InsurTech. Its GenAI-driven recommendation engine is transforming insurance distribution by enabling a unique customer and agent experience through hyper-personalized insurance recommendations across channels. Zelros is trusted by some of the world's largest insurance companies, including AXA, BPCE, Groupe Prévoir, MAIF, and Matmut, to help them stay competitive, boost client acquisition and satisfaction, and adhere to Responsible AI governance. More information on:

