Mumbai Set To Drive The Future Of Clean Energy At Fuels Of The Future Conference

Fuels of the future 2025

India Rises as a Green Energy Pioneer: 'Fuels of the Future Conference 2025' to Lead the Dialogue on Sustainable Energy Solutions

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clean energy is no longer just a buzzword - it's the blueprint for a sustainable future. And India is at the forefront of this global shift.From the sun-drenched plains of Rajasthan to the wind-swept coasts of Tamil Nadu, India is fast emerging as a leader in renewable energy. With an installed renewable capacity of over 220.10 GW as of March, 2025, India ranks third globally in renewable energy capacity, fourth in wind power, and fifth in solar power. Moreover, it is the only country in the world with a dedicated Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), underscoring its commitment to a greener tomorrow.India is currently the fourth-largest producer of wind energy globally, with over 44 GW of installed capacity as of 2024. States like Tamil Nadu were early adopters, setting up wind farms over a decade ago and continuing to lead the charge. Today, these turbines stand not only as sources of power but also as symbols of a greener tomorrow - dotting the landscapes of Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, and beyond.Against this backdrop, the Fuels of the Future Conference 2025 arrives as a timely and impactful initiative. Slated for June 11, 2025, at The Leela Mumbai, this one-day conference will bring together the most promising minds in energy - from government policymakers and global CEOs to clean-tech innovators and green investors.The conference will spotlight cutting-edge developments across the full spectrum of clean energy, including:.Biofuels and Biogas - the twin pillars of India's bioenergy strategy.Green Hydrogen - touted as the fuel of the future, with India aiming for 5 MMT annual production by 2030.ATF-SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) - reshaping aviation with lower emissions.Solar and Wind Energy - India's backbone of clean power generation.EVs, LNG, and LPG - bridging technologies in the energy transition journeyAttendees can expect in-depth discussions on emerging government policies, tax incentives, and the commercial frameworks necessary to thrive in the evolving energy ecosystem.Key features of the Conference:1. Gain access to all keynote sessions and dynamic panel discussions featuring global and national leaders in energy and policy.2. Learn directly from senior government officials, corporate strategists, and technology pioneers driving decarbonization efforts.3. Meet and mingle with 300+ professionals across energy, mobility, technology, and finance sectors - all looking to collaborate and invest.4. Engage in curated B2B meetings with exhibitors, solution providers, and potential partners to explore synergies and growth prospects.5. Experience breakthrough technologies and product innovations at our curated exhibition zone - designed to inspire and inform.6. Unwind and connect over cocktails and dinner at the exclusive networking evening - because the best deals often start with a conversation.7. Access all presentations, session recordings, and materials post-event - empowering you to revisit and reflect at your own pace.8. Enhance your professional credentials with an official certificate - perfect for your CV or academic portfolio.Be part of the dialogue, drive innovation, and seize opportunities in the global shift toward clean, sustainable energy.

