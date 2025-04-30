403
US Impose Sactions On Iranian Entities, Individuals For Ballistic Missile Procurement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 30 (KUNA) -- The US has announced sanctions on six entities and six individuals based in Iran and China for their alleged role in a network procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The network has "facilitated the procurement of sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate from China to Iran," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement late Tuesday.
She added the sanctions were taken in support of the US maximum pressure campaign to curtail Iran's ballistic missile program and disrupt the activities of the IRGC.
The US will continue to hold accountable those who seek to advance Iranآ's ballistic missile program, to include its procurement of propellant ingredients used for ballistic missiles, said Bruce.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said "Iran's accelerated development of missiles and other military capabilities undermines safety of the US and our partners."
The Iranian actions, he added, "destabilize the Middle East and are in violations of international agreement to prevent proliferation of these technologies."
These are the latest measures against Iran which aimed at curbing the Islamic Republic's oil exports to curtail its capabilities to develop a nuclear weapon. (end)
