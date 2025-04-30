ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2025
|
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
1Q24
|
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
|
27,628
|
28,797
|
23,939
ATM Operations
|
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
1Q24
|
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
|
86,668
|
88,363
|
73,908
|
Revenues by Application
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
48 %
|
53 %
|
52 %
|
Computing
|
22 %
|
17 %
|
18 %
|
Automotive, Consumer & Others
|
30 %
|
30 %
|
30 %
|
Revenues by Type
|
|
|
|
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
|
46 %
|
47 %
|
43 %
|
Wirebonding
|
28 %
|
27 %
|
30 %
|
Others
|
6 %
|
7 %
|
9 %
|
Testing
|
18 %
|
18 %
|
16 %
|
Material
|
2 %
|
1 %
|
2 %
|
Capacity & EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
|
869
|
616
|
206
|
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
|
24,146
|
24,845
|
20,422
|
Number of Wirebonders
|
25,222
|
25,328
|
25,406
|
Number of Testers
|
6,686
|
6,300
|
5,611
EMS Operations
|
|
1Q25
|
4Q24
|
1Q24
|
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
|
62,295
|
74,895
|
59,365
|
Revenues by Application
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
33 %
|
37 %
|
34 %
|
Computing
|
11 %
|
9 %
|
12 %
|
Consumer
|
31 %
|
33 %
|
27 %
|
Industrial
|
13 %
|
11 %
|
12 %
|
Automotive
|
10 %
|
8 %
|
12 %
|
Others
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
3 %
|
Capacity
|
|
|
|
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
|
23
|
24
|
21
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
Mar. 31
2025
|
|
Dec. 31
2024
|
|
Mar. 31
2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging
|
68,411
|
|
70,285
|
|
59,458
|
Testing
|
16,004
|
|
15,713
|
|
12,102
|
EMS
|
61,860
|
|
74,243
|
|
59,326
|
Others
|
1,878
|
|
2,023
|
|
1,917
|
Total net revenues
|
148,153
|
|
162,264
|
|
132,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(123,260)
|
|
(135,633)
|
|
(111,982)
|
Gross profit
|
24,893
|
|
26,631
|
|
20,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
(7,579)
|
|
(7,676)
|
|
(6,609)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(7,643)
|
|
(7,744)
|
|
(6,735)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(15,222)
|
|
(15,420)
|
|
(13,344)
|
Operating income
|
9,671
|
|
11,211
|
|
7,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net non-operating income and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense - net
|
(1,256)
|
|
(1,308)
|
|
(1,107)
|
Foreign exchange loss - net
|
(1,675)
|
|
(2,787)
|
|
(3,219)
|
Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net
|
2,873
|
|
4,017
|
|
4,098
|
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments - net
|
40
|
|
(133)
|
|
57
|
Others - net
|
157
|
|
441
|
|
506
|
Total non-operating income and expenses
|
139
|
|
230
|
|
335
|
Income before tax
|
9,810
|
|
11,441
|
|
7,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(2,022)
|
|
(1,862)
|
|
(1,893)
|
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
|
7,788
|
|
9,579
|
|
5,919
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(234)
|
|
(267)
|
|
(259)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
7,554
|
|
9,312
|
|
5,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Basic
|
NT$1.75
|
|
NT$2.15
|
|
NT$1.31
|
– Diluted
|
NT$1.64
|
|
NT$2.07
|
|
NT$1.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per equivalent ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Basic
|
US$0.106
|
|
US$0.134
|
|
US$0.084
|
– Diluted
|
US$0.100
|
|
US$0.129
|
|
US$0.081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation
(in thousand shares)
|
4,410,238
|
|
4,399,409
|
|
4,368,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX (NTD/USD)
|
32.79
|
|
32.16
|
|
31.30
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
Mar. 31
2025
|
|
Dec. 31
2024
|
|
Mar. 31
2024
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging
|
69,360
|
|
71,342
|
|
60,388
|
Testing
|
16,004
|
|
15,713
|
|
12,102
|
Direct Material
|
1,219
|
|
1,233
|
|
1,338
|
Others
|
85
|
|
75
|
|
80
|
Total net revenues
|
86,668
|
|
88,363
|
|
73,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(67,057)
|
|
(67,754)
|
|
(58,351)
|
Gross profit
|
19,611
|
|
20,609
|
|
15,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
(6,043)
|
|
(6,047)
|
|
(5,135)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(5,233)
|
|
(5,127)
|
|
(4,345)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(11,276)
|
|
(11,174)
|
|
(9,480)
|
Operating income
|
8,335
|
|
9,435
|
|
6,077
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
Mar. 31
2025
|
|
Dec. 31
2024
|
|
Mar. 31
2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
62,295
|
|
74,895
|
|
59,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(56,767)
|
|
(68,713)
|
|
(53,913)
|
Gross profit
|
5,528
|
|
6,182
|
|
5,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
(1,580)
|
|
(1,673)
|
|
(1,533)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(2,340)
|
|
(2,523)
|
|
(2,310)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,920)
|
|
(4,196)
|
|
(3,843)
|
Operating income
|
1,608
|
|
1,986
|
|
1,609
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2025
|
|
|
As of Dec. 31 2024
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
77,100
|
|
|
76,493
|
Financial assets – current
|
|
|
16,435
|
|
|
9,376
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
109,717
|
|
|
113,420
|
Inventories
|
|
|
59,858
|
|
|
61,181
|
Others
|
|
|
15,542
|
|
|
14,815
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
278,652
|
|
|
275,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity -method
|
|
|
41,428
|
|
|
41,810
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
342,056
|
|
|
312,531
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
11,754
|
|
|
11,851
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
66,955
|
|
|
67,562
|
Others
|
|
|
33,332
|
|
|
31,659
|
Total assets
|
|
|
774,177
|
|
|
740,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings[3]
|
|
|
55,485
|
|
|
47,445
|
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
|
|
20,774
|
|
|
18,883
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
74,382
|
|
|
78,221
|
Others
|
|
|
117,101
|
|
|
86,391
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
267,742
|
|
|
230,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
|
|
21,066
|
|
|
17,978
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
126,708
|
|
|
121,750
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
23,638
|
|
|
24,243
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
439,154
|
|
|
394,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
|
|
311,522
|
|
|
323,523
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
23,501
|
|
|
22,264
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
|
774,177
|
|
|
740,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current ratio
|
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
1.19
|
Net debt to equity ratio
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
|
0.37
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
Mar. 31
2025
|
|
Dec. 31
2024
|
|
Mar. 31
2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before tax
|
|
9,810
|
|
11,441
|
|
7,812
|
|
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
16,092
|
|
15,360
|
|
14,599
|
|
|
Other operating activities items
|
|
(5,929)
|
|
8,444
|
|
(5,717)
|
|
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
|
19,973
|
|
35,245
|
|
16,694
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
|
|
(36,349)
|
|
(31,546)
|
|
(12,513)
|
|
|
Other investment activities items
|
|
(1,212)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(2,995)
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(37,561)
|
|
(31,557)
|
|
(15,508)
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds
|
|
16,149
|
|
(1,952)
|
|
(139)
|
|
|
Other financing activities items
|
|
262
|
|
(121)
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
|
|
16,411
|
|
(2,073)
|
|
(172)
|
|
|
Foreign currency exchange effect
|
|
1,784
|
|
3,167
|
|
6,807
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
607
|
|
4,782
|
|
7,821
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|
|
76,493
|
|
71,711
|
|
67,284
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|
|
77,100
|
|
76,493
|
|
75,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
|
[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.
|
[3] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
