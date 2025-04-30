Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2025


2025-04-30 01:49:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIPEI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX ) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$148,153 million for 1Q25, up by 11.6% year-over-year and down by 8.7% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,554 million, up from NT$5,660 million in 1Q24 and down from NT$9,312 million in 4Q24. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.75 (or US$0.106 per ADS), compared to NT$1.31 for 1Q24 and NT$2.15 for 4Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.64 (or US$0.100 per ADS), compared to NT$1.27 for 1Q24 and NT$2.07 for 4Q24.

We completed the purchase price allocation calculation in relation to Hirschmann acquisition as of September 30, 2024, and have retrospectively adjusted the consolidated financial results for 1Q24.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q25 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 11%, 42%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$123,260 million for the quarter, down from NT$135,633 million in 4Q24.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$72,343 million for the quarter, representing 49% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$16,997 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$14,672 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.4 percentage points to 16.8% in 1Q25 from 16.4% in 4Q24.
  • Operating margin was 6.5% in 1Q25, compared to 6.9% in 4Q24.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    - Net interest expense was NT$1,256 million.
    - Net foreign exchange loss was NT$1,675 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    - Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$2,873 million.
    - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$40 million.
    - Other net non-operating income was NT$157 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
    Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was NT$139 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$9,810 million in 1Q25, compared to NT$11,441 million in 4Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,022 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,862 million in 4Q24.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,554 million in 1Q25, compared to NT$5,660 million in 1Q24 and NT$9,312 million in 4Q24.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,418,995,632, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q25. Our 1Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$1.75 (or US$0.106 per ADS) were based on 4,328,341,956 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q25. Our 1Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.64 (or US$0.100 per ADS) were based on 4,410,238,275 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q25.

1Q25 Results Highlights – ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$86,668 million for the quarter, up by 17.3% year-over-year and down by 1.9% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$67,057 million for the quarter, up by 14.9% year-over-year and down by 1.0% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$23,566 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$14,050 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,238 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.6% in 1Q25 from 23.3% in 4Q24.
  • Operating margin was 9.6% in 1Q25, compared to 10.7% in 4Q24.

1Q25 Results Highlights – EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$62,295 million, up by 4.9% year-over-year and down by 16.8% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$56,767 million, up by 5.3% year-over-year and down by 17.4% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$49,087 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$2,845 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,169 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.9% in 1Q25 from 8.3% in 4Q24.
  • Operating margin was 2.6% in 1Q25, compared to 2.7% in 4Q24.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Equipment capital expenditures in 1Q25 totaled US$892 million, of which US$395 million was used in packaging operations, US$472 million in testing operations, US$23 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$358,413 million as of March 31, 2025.
  • Current ratio was 1.04 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of March 31, 2025.
  • Total number of employees was 96,436 as of March 31, 2025, compared to 95,492 as of December 31, 2024.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in both 1Q25 and 4Q24. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q25 individually.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 60% in 4Q24.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 34% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 32% in 4Q24.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 68% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 72% in 4Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q25.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 74% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 78% in 4Q24.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

Supplemental Financial Information
 (Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

27,628

28,797

23,939

ATM Operations


1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

86,668

88,363

73,908

Revenues by Application




Communication

48 %

53 %

52 %

Computing

22 %

17 %

18 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

30 %

30 %

30 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

46 %

47 %

43 %

Wirebonding

28 %

27 %

30 %

Others

6 %

7 %

9 %

Testing

18 %

18 %

16 %

Material

2 %

1 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

869

616

206

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

24,146

24,845

20,422

Number of Wirebonders

25,222

25,328

25,406

Number of Testers

6,686

6,300

5,611

EMS Operations


1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

62,295

74,895

59,365

Revenues by Application




Communication

33 %

37 %

34 %

Computing

11 %

9 %

12 %

Consumer

31 %

33 %

27 %

Industrial

13 %

11 %

12 %

Automotive

10 %

8 %

12 %

Others

2 %

2 %

3 %

Capacity




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

23

24

21

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
 (In NT$ million, except per share data)
 (Unaudited)


For the three months ended

Mar. 31

2025

Dec. 31

2024

Mar. 31

2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Net revenues




Packaging

68,411

70,285

59,458

Testing

16,004

15,713

12,102

EMS

61,860

74,243

59,326

Others

1,878

2,023

1,917

Total net revenues

148,153

162,264

132,803






Cost of revenues

(123,260)

(135,633)

(111,982)

Gross profit

24,893

26,631

20,821






Operating expenses




Research and development

(7,579)

(7,676)

(6,609)

Selling, general and administrative

(7,643)

(7,744)

(6,735)

Total operating expenses

(15,222)

(15,420)

(13,344)

Operating income

9,671

11,211

7,477






Net non-operating income and expenses




Interest expense - net

(1,256)

(1,308)

(1,107)

Foreign exchange loss - net

(1,675)

(2,787)

(3,219)

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net

2,873

4,017

4,098

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments - net

40

(133)

57

Others - net

157

441

506

Total non-operating income and expenses

139

230

335

Income before tax

9,810

11,441

7,812






Income tax expense

(2,022)

(1,862)

(1,893)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

7,788

9,579

5,919

Non-controlling interests

(234)

(267)

(259)






Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

7,554

9,312

5,660






Per share data:




Earnings per share




– Basic

NT$1.75

NT$2.15

NT$1.31

– Diluted

NT$1.64

NT$2.07

NT$1.27






Earnings per equivalent ADS




– Basic

US$0.106

US$0.134

US$0.084

– Diluted

US$0.100

US$0.129

US$0.081






Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation

(in thousand shares)

4,410,238

4,399,409

4,368,340






FX (NTD/USD)

32.79

32.16

31.30

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended

Mar. 31

2025

Dec. 31

2024

Mar. 31

2024

Net revenues:




Packaging

69,360

71,342

60,388

Testing

16,004

15,713

12,102

Direct Material

1,219

1,233

1,338

Others

85

75

80

Total net revenues

86,668

88,363

73,908






Cost of revenues

(67,057)

(67,754)

(58,351)

Gross profit

19,611

20,609

15,557






Operating expenses:




Research and development

(6,043)

(6,047)

(5,135)

Selling, general and administrative

(5,233)

(5,127)

(4,345)

Total operating expenses

(11,276)

(11,174)

(9,480)

Operating income

8,335

9,435

6,077

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
 (Unaudited)


For the three months ended

Mar. 31

2025

Dec. 31

2024

Mar. 31

2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)






Net revenues

62,295

74,895

59,365






Cost of revenues

(56,767)

(68,713)

(53,913)

Gross profit

5,528

6,182

5,452






Operating expenses:




Research and development

(1,580)

(1,673)

(1,533)

Selling, general and administrative

(2,340)

(2,523)

(2,310)

Total operating expenses

(3,920)

(4,196)

(3,843)

Operating income

1,608

1,986

1,609

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)




As of Mar. 31, 2025

As of Dec. 31 2024

Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

77,100

76,493

Financial assets – current

16,435

9,376

Trade receivables

109,717

113,420

Inventories

59,858

61,181

Others

15,542

14,815

Total current assets

278,652

275,285







Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity -method

41,428

41,810

Property, plant and equipment

342,056

312,531

Right-of-use assets

11,754

11,851

Intangible assets

66,955

67,562

Others

33,332

31,659

Total assets

774,177

740,698







Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings[3]

55,485

47,445

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings

20,774

18,883

Trade payables

74,382

78,221

Others



117,101

86,391

Total current liabilities

267,742

230,940







Bonds payable

21,066

17,978

Long-term borrowings

126,708

121,750

Other liabilities

23,638

24,243

Total liabilities

439,154

394,911







Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

311,522

323,523

Non-controlling interests

23,501

22,264

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

774,177

740,698














Current ratio

1.04

1.19

Net debt to equity ratio

0.41

0.37

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended

Mar. 31

2025

Dec. 31

2024

Mar. 31

2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Income before tax

9,810

11,441

7,812

Depreciation & amortization

16,092

15,360

14,599

Other operating activities items

(5,929)

8,444

(5,717)

Net cash generated from operating activities

19,973

35,245

16,694

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(36,349)

(31,546)

(12,513)

Other investment activities items

(1,212)

(11)

(2,995)

Net cash used in investing activities

(37,561)

(31,557)

(15,508)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

16,149

(1,952)

(139)

Other financing activities items

262

(121)

(33)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

16,411

(2,073)

(172)

Foreign currency exchange effect

1,784

3,167

6,807

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

607

4,782

7,821

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

76,493

71,711

67,284

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

77,100

76,493

75,105













[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[3] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact
 [email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30042025003732001241ID1109489801

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search