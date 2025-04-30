ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2025

TAIPEI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX ) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$148,153 million for 1Q25, up by 11.6% year-over-year and down by 8.7% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,554 million, up from NT$5,660 million in 1Q24 and down from NT$9,312 million in 4Q24. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.75 (or US$0.106 per ADS), compared to NT$1.31 for 1Q24 and NT$2.15 for 4Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.64 (or US$0.100 per ADS), compared to NT$1.27 for 1Q24 and NT$2.07 for 4Q24.

We completed the purchase price allocation calculation in relation to Hirschmann acquisition as of September 30, 2024, and have retrospectively adjusted the consolidated financial results for 1Q24.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q25 Results Highlights – Consolidated



Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 11%, 42%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$123,260 million for the quarter, down from NT$135,633 million in 4Q24.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$72,343 million for the quarter, representing 49% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$16,997 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$14,672 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 0.4 percentage points to 16.8% in 1Q25 from 16.4% in 4Q24.

Operating margin was 6.5% in 1Q25, compared to 6.9% in 4Q24.

In terms of non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$1,256 million.

- Net foreign exchange loss was NT$1,675 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.

- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$2,873 million.

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$40 million.

- Other net non-operating income was NT$157 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was NT$139 million.

Income before tax was NT$9,810 million in 1Q25, compared to NT$11,441 million in 4Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,022 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,862 million in 4Q24.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,554 million in 1Q25, compared to NT$5,660 million in 1Q24 and NT$9,312 million in 4Q24. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,418,995,632, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q25. Our 1Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$1.75 (or US$0.106 per ADS) were based on 4,328,341,956 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q25. Our 1Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.64 (or US$0.100 per ADS) were based on 4,410,238,275 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q25.

1Q25 Results Highlights – ATM



Net revenues were NT$86,668 million for the quarter, up by 17.3% year-over-year and down by 1.9% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$67,057 million for the quarter, up by 14.9% year-over-year and down by 1.0% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$23,566 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$14,050 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,238 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.6% in 1Q25 from 23.3% in 4Q24. Operating margin was 9.6% in 1Q25, compared to 10.7% in 4Q24.

1Q25 Results Highlights – EMS



Net revenues were NT$62,295 million, up by 4.9% year-over-year and down by 16.8% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$56,767 million, up by 5.3% year-over-year and down by 17.4% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$49,087 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$2,845 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,169 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.9% in 1Q25 from 8.3% in 4Q24. Operating margin was 2.6% in 1Q25, compared to 2.7% in 4Q24.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES



Equipment capital expenditures in 1Q25 totaled US$892 million, of which US$395 million was used in packaging operations, US$472 million in testing operations, US$23 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$358,413 million as of March 31, 2025.

Current ratio was 1.04 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of March 31, 2025. Total number of employees was 96,436 as of March 31, 2025, compared to 95,492 as of December 31, 2024.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS



Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in both 1Q25 and 4Q24. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q25 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 60% in 4Q24. Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 34% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 32% in 4Q24.

EMS BASIS



Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 68% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 72% in 4Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q25. Our top 10 customers contributed 74% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 78% in 4Q24.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

