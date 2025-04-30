DKSH Certified As Great Place To Work® In 15 Key Markets
DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in multiple key markets. This certification affirms the excellent work environment at DKSH and reflects the ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering its employees. DKSH aims to attain this certification across further markets as part of its continued focus on maintaining a high-performing corporate culture.
Zurich, Switzerland, April 30, 2025 – DKSH has been awarded the Great Place to Work® Certification in 15 markets. Among the key markets that are Great Place to Work® certified are Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Several markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam have been recognized for their excellent work environment for several years in a row. DKSH seeks to extend this certification to more markets, reinforcing its ongoing focus on fostering an outstanding work environment.
For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024.
