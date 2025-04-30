EQS-News: PAL Next AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

PAL Next AG: Solid performance in financial year 2024 – Lead in AI-driven film production further strengthened

PAL Next AG: Solid performance in financial year 2024 – Lead in AI-driven film production further strengthened



Subsidiary Storybook Studios confirms leadership in AI-based film production 2025 outlook: Significant increase in revenue and earnings expected

Munich, April 30, 2025. PAL Next AG (Xetra symbol: PAL ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 ) and its subsidiaries performed as planned in the 2024 financial year in terms of revenue and earnings. At the same time, the Group sharpened its strategic focus on AI-supported content development and production. During the reporting period, the anti-war film THE TIGER (working title) was completed for Amazon Prime Video. Filming was also successfully concluded for the feature films THE LIFE OF WISHES (starring Matthias Schweighöfer) and NO HIT WONDER (starring Florian David Fitz) for Warner Bros., both scheduled to premiere in German cinemas in 2025. Production was also completed for season 2 of the critically acclaimed series ASBEST for ARD Mediathek. Storybook Studios further expanded its lead in AI-powered content creation with additional episodes of the children's animation series SPACE VETS as well as four distinct seasons of the innovative short-form recap format PREVIOUSLY ON. This new series format uses AI-generated recaps to tell complete stories in 30-60 seconds, tailor-made for short-form platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.



Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, CEO of PAL Next AG: “The 2024 financial year was a year of diligence and delivery. We successfully completed multiple productions that will premiere in 2025 and subsequently contribute to revenue. At the same time, we strengthened our pioneering role in AI-generated content. With our subsidiary Storybook Studios, we see substantial potential. Following an intensive research and development phase, we will bring the first commercially viable AI formats to market in 2025.”



Revenue and earnings shaped by strong production activity The 2024 financial year for PAL Next AG and its subsidiaries was marked by a production focus, with only limited revenue contribution from completed projects. As expected, revenue declined to EUR 4.2 million (2023: EUR 35.4 million). Including additions from ongoing projects and disposals from completed ones, total operating performance including other operating income amounted to EUR 5.4 million (2023: EUR 37.1 million). Despite the lower revenue base, the Group's EBIT improved to EUR -3.3 million (2023: EUR -3.6 million), supported by the streamlined cost base following the restructuring carried out in the prior year. The company had forecast revenue between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 4.5 million and EBIT between EUR -4.0 million and EUR -2.5 million. Group equity declined to EUR -0.8 million as of December 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: EUR 2.6 million), primarily due to the net loss for the period. The equity ratio decreased to -1.1% (December 31, 2023: 6.2%) as a result of production-related increases in liabilities. The Group expects to report positive equity later in the year through the conversion of bonds from its outstanding convertible bond program.



2025 Outlook: Film and series launches to drive revenue and earnings Based on current project planning, the Management Board expects revenue for the PAL Next Group in the 2025 financial year to range between EUR 21 million and EUR 23 million. Total operating performance including other operating income is projected to reach at least EUR 24 million. EBIT is expected to range between EUR -300 thousand and EUR 200 thousand.



Webcast/Conference Call: Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, CEO of PAL Next AG, will explain the results for the financial year 2024 in a webcast presentation today, April 30, 2025, at 14:00 CEST.

The 2024 annual report (German version) of PAL Next AG is available on the Company website.



About PAL Next AG: PAL Next Group is a broadly positioned entertainment group specializing in the creation and production of film and series content with a powerful focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Drawing on more than a decade of experience in producing award-winning films and series at PANTALEON Films and the expert team at Storybook Studios creating AI-generated content, PAL Next is promisingly positioned for advanced, leading-edge, contemporary entertainment. The PAL Next Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Degeto as well as Paramount and Warner Bros. and Discovery. The Group is continuously expanding its market position for established and profitable film and series productions. PAL Next AG is represented in Munich and Berlin and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7 . For further information, please visit .



