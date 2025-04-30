403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship third round to be held in Abu Dhabi from 2-4 May
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, 29 April 2025: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced that the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Round 3 for Gi competitions will take place from 2-4 May 2025 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. The event will feature a wide range of competitors, starting with the youth (U18), adults, and masters categories on the first day.
The second day will see competitions for the under-14 and under-16 categories, while the championship will conclude on the third day with the under-12 categories. The structure, involving all age groups, reflects the inclusive nature of the event and strengthens its position as a platform that nurtures emerging talent alongside professional athletes.
His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The continuous successes achieved by the championship across its various rounds embody the vision of the wise leadership in supporting and developing the sport of jiu-jitsu. As we reach the third round of the second edition of the championship, we celebrate the high level of competition demonstrated by the athletes, which reflects the championship's position as a leading platform for honing skills and preparing future champions.
“Since its inception, the championship, which bears a name close to our hearts, has received sizable interest from various segments of the community, reflecting the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu in Emirati society. The championship also represents a unique opportunity for families to encourage their sons and daughters and enjoy an exciting sporting atmosphere.
“The tournament reflects the values of social cohesion, instils a culture of sports in society and contributes to building strong generations grounded in self-confidence, belonging and a sense of responsibility.”
His Excellency also noted that the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is more than just a sporting competition, it's a well-structured tournament with a competitive ranking system for athletes in place.
This system enhances competition between clubs and academies, raises competitor efficiency, and provides incentives that drive interest in the tournament and intensify the competition for top rankings and the title
The second day will see competitions for the under-14 and under-16 categories, while the championship will conclude on the third day with the under-12 categories. The structure, involving all age groups, reflects the inclusive nature of the event and strengthens its position as a platform that nurtures emerging talent alongside professional athletes.
His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The continuous successes achieved by the championship across its various rounds embody the vision of the wise leadership in supporting and developing the sport of jiu-jitsu. As we reach the third round of the second edition of the championship, we celebrate the high level of competition demonstrated by the athletes, which reflects the championship's position as a leading platform for honing skills and preparing future champions.
“Since its inception, the championship, which bears a name close to our hearts, has received sizable interest from various segments of the community, reflecting the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu in Emirati society. The championship also represents a unique opportunity for families to encourage their sons and daughters and enjoy an exciting sporting atmosphere.
“The tournament reflects the values of social cohesion, instils a culture of sports in society and contributes to building strong generations grounded in self-confidence, belonging and a sense of responsibility.”
His Excellency also noted that the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is more than just a sporting competition, it's a well-structured tournament with a competitive ranking system for athletes in place.
This system enhances competition between clubs and academies, raises competitor efficiency, and provides incentives that drive interest in the tournament and intensify the competition for top rankings and the title
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment