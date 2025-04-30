403
Copper Navigates Energy Transition, Supply Shocks, And Market Turmoil Saxo Bank MENA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy, Saxo Bank
The combination of increased power demand for cooling and data centres, as well as the transition to cleaner energy sources and the push to mitigate climate change, will reshape commodity markets in the coming years. Governments and corporations around the world are currently investing heavily in renewable energy infrastructure, electric vehicles, and energy-efficient technologies-driving demand for key transition metals such as:
-
Copper, essential for electrical grids, EVs, and battery storage
Aluminium, widely used in lightweight transportation and solar panel frames
Lithium, cobalt, and nickel, crucial for battery technologies
Silver and rare earth elements, vital for solar panels, wind turbines, and advanced electronics
Platinum, used in hydrogen fuel cells, electrolysers for hydrogen production, catalytic converters, and advanced battery technologies
