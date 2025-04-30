User Growth Surges Across Biomatrix Ecosystem After Ipoy Debut

Following the launch of iPoY, the first listed token within the BioMatrix ecosystem, BioMatrix has reported an increase in its user base to nearly 200,000. This growth highlights the rising engagement within the Gaming Matrix platform and reflects growing interest in the ecosystem's AI- and blockchain-powered digital economy.

iPoY, which debuted just over 20 days ago, has contributed to a notable uptick in user activity across the BioMatrix ecosystem. Despite broader market fluctuations, user participation has remained steady, with many community members continuing to engage with the platform and retain holdings of iPoY as the ecosystem evolves.

The Multi-Layered Token Economy Behind BioMatrix

iPoY is the first market-tradable token within the BioMatrix ecosystem, designed specifically for GameFi scenarios. Serving both as an incentive tool and a value anchor in the Game Matrix module, iPoY drives user engagement and enables value realization through public exchanges.

iPoY works alongside PoY, the foundational incentive token distributed through a UBI mechanism to reward authentic and continuously active users, and uPoY, the utility point earned through gaming activities and tasks. A limited amount of uPoY can be redeemed into iPoY by users meeting high-threshold requirements, creating a bridge between in-ecosystem engagement and open-market liquidity.

Together, PoY, uPoY, and iPoY form an integrated system that connects foundational incentives, ecosystem interactions, and external value realization. The upcoming launch of the earning and redemption feature between iPoY and uPoY will further enhance this connection, building a seamless and sustainable user-driven economy. Users can learn more at https://ipoy.ai/ .

About BioMatrix

is dedicated to enhancing the lives of all BioMatrix Citizens through AI and Blockchain technology. Along with tailored services and secure data solutions, BioMatrix builds an AI Business Matrix encompassing Game, Media, Social, Retail, and Rental sectors, leveraging Proof of You AI Token utility to ensure fairness, security, and inclusion for all. Users can learn more at

For updates and community engagement:

Telegram: @iPoYUpdates, @BioMatrixAI

Twitter/X: @AIAlliance_iPoY, @BioMatrixAi

Media Contact