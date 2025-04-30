JC Sports Launches Summer Schedule For Coerver® Soccer Technical Programs In Houston, Texas

Coerver Summer Camps 2025

Only Licensed Coerver® Coaching Center in Houston Offers World-Class Soccer Development Opportunities for Youth

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JC Sports Launches Summer Schedule for CoerverSoccer Technical Programs in Houston, TexasOnly Licensed CoerverCoaching Center in Houston Offers World-Class Soccer Development Opportunities for YouthJC Sports Houston is proud to officially launch the Summer 2025 CoerverCoaching Programs, delivering the world's leading soccer skills training methodology right here in Houston. As the only certified and fully licensed CoerverCoaching center in Houston, JC Sports is thrilled to bring a comprehensive summer lineup to develop the next generation of technically skilled and confident players.Starting June 6th, JC Sports kicks off its 8-week evening training program, featuring two transformative Coerveroptions:First Skills Program (Ages 5–8): Focused on foundational skills through fun, play-based learning.Performance Academy (Ages 9–15): Advanced technical training aimed at dramatically improving footwork, ball control, decision-making, and overall game performance.Summer CoerverCamps – Total Soccer DevelopmentJune 9–13 and July 28–August 19:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Ages 5–14Join us for full-day CoerverSummer Camps designed to build elite-level technical proficiency in a dynamic, high-energy environment. Camp curriculum includes:Attacking Moves – Creativity in the final thirdTurning Moves – Mastery in possession and movementStop-and-Go Moves – Changing pace to beat defenders1v1 Situations – Confidence and decision-making in isolated playAnd much more from the Coerverglobal training system used by top academies and endorsed by elite professionals.CoerverFutsal Powered by JC SportsStarts July 7 | 6-Week Indoor Program | Atascocita GymThis indoor program brings the fast-paced, tight-space technical challenges of futsal, with an emphasis on:1v1, 2v2, 3v3 Attack & DefenseFirst Touch and Quick Decision MakingSmall Group Combinations & Finishing Under PressureGame Speed Training both individually and as a teamCoerverFutsal is built on a structured technical curriculum that delivers maximum skill development in every session-perfect for players looking to improve their control, speed of play, and tactical awareness.Why CoerverCoaching?With over 40 years of global success, CoerverCoaching is recognized as the world's #1 soccer skills teaching method. Used by clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, and endorsed by legends like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger, the method focuses on individual skill development, game intelligence, and confidence on the ball.CoerverCoaching is proudly supported by Adidas, its official global partner for over 30 years. This long-standing partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and growing the game by developing better individual players.JC Sports, through this elite program and Coerver's trusted Adidassupport, delivers a professional-level experience for Houston-area players who want to elevate their game in a proven and empowering environment.Join the Movement. Train Like the Best. Become the Best.Spots are limited and filling fast! Register now at and take your summer soccer experience to the next level with CoerverCoaching at JC Sports.Contact:JC Sports HoustonEmail: ...Phone: (281) 624-6867

Coerver Coaching at JC Sports

