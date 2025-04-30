VTG Acquires Triaplex, Enhancing Cyber And Signals Intelligence Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to welcome Triaplex and its exceptionally skilled cadre of deep domain experts and specialized engineers to VTG," said John Hassoun, VTG President and CEO. "Acquiring Triaplex enables VTG to tackle emerging national security challenges and highlights our continued investments in the advanced technical capabilities and expertise the Intelligence Community needs most."

Triaplex, Inc., founded in 2020, has earned a reputation for delivering radio frequency solutions that protect our nation's warfighters and their mission-critical systems. Triaplex CEO David Lee said, "This partnership allows us to make the right, focused investments in our talent and technology, bolstering our core RF expertise. The combined resources & talent will scale exponentially across VTG's diverse Defense and Intelligence Community program portfolio."

The acquisition of Triaplex is VTG's fourth since receiving a majority investment from private equity firm A&M Capital and underscores the Company's commitment to accelerating growth within the Intelligence Community.

About VTG

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at .

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP") is A&M Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total commitments of over $4.0 billion. AMCP partners with founders, families, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic and operational assistance that it believes is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Healthcare Services, Government Services, Industrial Services, Financial Services, Packaging & Distribution Services, and more. For more information, visit .

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

A&M Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $6.0 billion in total commitments across its funds, vehicles, and accounts. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with A&M Consulting, a leading global operationally focused advisory firm. A&M Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge, and global corporate relationships, making A&M Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. A&M Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with offices in Los Angeles, CA, West Palm Beach, FL, London, UK, and Milan, IT. For more information, visit .

