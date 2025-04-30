403
Navin's Launches CEDAR At Starwood Towers, Medavakkam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chennai, April 29th, 2025: Navin's, Chennai's most trusted real estate developer, launched CEDAR-a premium tower within the iconic community of Navin's Starwood Towers in Medavakkam. Navin's CEDAR will feature meticulously designed 166 units, offering 2 & 3 BHK homes enriched with over 100 ready-to-use amenities.
Sharing his insights on the project, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing Director of Navin's, said,“Navin's Starwood Towers stands as the pride and pinnacle of our portfolio-our largest and most awarded project that has redefined exceptional living. Navin's Starwood Towers exemplifies our unwavering commitment to excellence. To add another feather to the cap, we are launching CEDAR to cater to popular demand. We are on a mission to create vibrant communities, and we have been highly successful at that. Over the years, we have combined intellect, precision, and passion to deliver architectural brilliance and exceptional value. We have always remained dedicated to customer centricity, and we will continue to do so to shape Chennai's skyline.”
About Cedar
Every home at CEDAR will embrace natural light and fresh air, creating a tranquil and inviting atmosphere. The design minimizes electricity usage by using recessed windows and wardrobes to block direct sunlight, with a North-South orientation to reduce harsh sunlight.
With features like innovatively designed multi-functional spaces that maximize usability and balconies providing stunning views, these homes elevate everyday living, combining luxury and functionality in perfect harmony.
Amenities at CEDAR, Navin's Starwood Towers, include a café, kids' soft play area, indoor games, stellar library, versatile hall, sweatbox gym, crystal swimming pool with kids' wading pool, gaming station, galaxy cinema, among others.
Strategically connected to OMR, GST, and Radial Road, Navin's CEDAR is nestled in the vibrant neighborhoods of Medavakkam, Velachery, Perumbakkam, and other key hubs, making this community a prime choice for modern living.
Navin's Starwood Towers
Spanning an impressive 9.85 acres, this premium community symbolizes innovation, sophistication, and quality, while proudly housing over 700 families.
Constructed using advanced MIVAN technology, this landmark development showcases state-of-the-art construction techniques that ensure superior durability, precision, and faster completion
Navin's Starwood Towers is an Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Gold-certified project, demonstrating its dedication to environmental sustainability. The IGBC certification guarantees exceptional efficiency, reduced energy consumption, and a healthier, greener living environment, creating the perfect balance between modernity and nature.
Navin's Starwood Towers has garnered numerous prestigious awards, including the CIDC Vishwakarma Award for Construction Health, Safety & Environment (2023), the CIDC Vishwakarma Award for Best Construction Project - Phase 2 (2021), and the Residential Complex of the Year & Mid Segment Project of the Year at the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards – South (2021), among many others.
Cedar at Navin's Starwood Towers is expected to be completed by Mid-2026.
Navin's legacy is built on an uncompromising pursuit of perfection, reflected in the 1275+ quality checks that they conduct for every project ensuring excellence.
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, its founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 35 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 125+ projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art-an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality combined with ethical business practices. The Brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, Perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. Navin's has won over 60 awards including Several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) ; Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC, several awards from Builders Association of India; PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019 & 2022, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most reputed developer of the year 2019 from ET Now to name a few.
