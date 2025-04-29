NET POWER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against NET Power Inc. - NPWR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NET Power Inc. ("Net Power" or the "Company") (NYSE: NPWR), if they purchased the Company's securities between June 9, 2023 and March 7, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of NET Power and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 17, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

NET Power and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 10, 2025, pre-market, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, disclosing, among other things, that it“now estimates Project Permian's total installed cost to be between $1.7 billion and $2.0 billion,” significantly higher than its last estimate of $1.1 billion, and that Project Permian would be significantly delayed, expected to come online no earlier than 2029, compared to its prior timeline of between the second half of 2027 and first half of 2028.

On this news, the price of NET Power's shares fell $2.18 per share, or 31.46%, to close at $4.75 per share on March 10, 2025.

The case is Luciani v. Net Power Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00296.

