VIATRIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Viatris Inc. - VTRS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Viatris Inc. (“Viatris” or“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: VTRS), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

If you purchased securities of Viatris and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 3, 2025 .

Viatris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2025, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, disclosing disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance, which the Company attributed to“the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert.” On this news, the price of Viatris' shares fell from $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, Viatris' stock price fell to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025.

The case is Quinn v. Viatris Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-466.

