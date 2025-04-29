403
Beauty Tech Platform Kult Raises $20 Million In Series A Funding
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, April 29, 2025 - Beauty Tech and discovery platform Kult today announced the raise of $20 Million in Series A funding, led by Dr. Payal Kanodia and Ms. Aishwarya Bansal from the M3M family office. The round also saw participation by the major investment firm, Venture Catalysts.
Kult plans to hyperscale its growth journey by onboarding 700 handpicked premium products from all across the globe and process more than 10000 order per day by end of 2025. Additionally, the brand will be building out a team of over 200 top tier talent across multiple functions such as sourcing, engineering, product and user experience.
Kult is a technology-led beauty platform that leverages AI to deliver personalized skincare recommendations and a seamless, inclusive shopping experience. Its visual catalog showcases products on a diverse range of Indian skin tones, making discovery intuitive and relevant. Backed by a growing network of over 300 global beauty experts, Kult blends advanced algorithms with expert insights to simplify and personalize the beauty journey.
Founded by Ms. Karishma Singh and Ms. Ruchika Pallavi, the leadership team also is set for expansion with Dr. Payal Kanodia and Ms. Aishwarya Bansal who will be joining the brand as board members.
"We've built Kult to be a technology-first solution that makes beauty easier to navigate and more inclusive for Indian users. This is about simplifying discovery through personalization - because beauty should work for you, not the other way around", commented Ms. Singh and Ms. Pallavi.
Dr. Kanodia said "Kult's data-driven, customer-first, tech-led model signals the next evolution in the online beauty space-where deep personalization and human insight converge to deliver instant, precise solutions. The strong traction from repeat users in this early stage validates the timing and necessity of launching such a sharply focused, super-niche platform."
"Kult is uniquely positioned at the intersection of beauty and technology. What drew me in was the clarity of purpose - to create a platform that doesn't just sell products, but helps consumers make informed, confident choices", added Ms. Bansal.
The investment comes at a time where India's beauty and personal care (BPC) market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, reaching $30 billion by 2027. Within this, the online BPC segment is expected to account for $10 billion, representing approximately 33% of the total market.
The launch event, held in New Delhi, brought together industry stakeholders and early partners to unveil the platform and its features.
About Kult
Kult is a next-generation, app-first beauty platform focused on delivering a highly personalized and tech-enabled shopping experience. Through intelligent curation, immersive technology, and a user-first design, Kult helps consumers navigate beauty with ease and confidence. With an expanding portfolio of premium brands and a commitment to innovation, Kult aims to reshape how India experiences beauty.
