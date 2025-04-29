City Official Detained In Mykolaiv Region For Spying On Ukrainian Forces For Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a city council official from Pervomaisk in the Mykolaiv region who turned out to be a Russian agent.

The SBU's office in the Mykolaiv region reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"SBU counterintelligence has detained another Russian agent in the Mykolaiv region. The perpetrator is a 57-year-old employee of one of the departments of the Pervomaisk City Council, who was spying on defenders in the southern region," the statement reads.

The woman was apprehended during a meeting with her superiors and colleagues.

According to case materials, she attempted to locate new positions of Ukrainian units that had relocated from their regular bases following the full-scale invasion.

The SBU said that during her reconnaissance efforts, she recorded the movement routes, quantity, and types of military equipment heading to the front line.

"She transmitted the gathered intelligence through a spy chatbot administered by traitor Serhii Lebedev (alias 'Lokhmatyi'), who is currently hiding in Donetsk. The enemy 'admin' forwarded the intel to his handlers from both the FSB and the military intelligence service of the aggressor state," the report said.

The information was intended for use in planning new waves of Russian missile and drone strikes on the region.

SBU operatives acted preemptively and detained the suspect.

Searches at her premises uncovered computer equipment and mobile phones used in her subversive activities for the benefit of the occupiers.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators have charged her under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

She is currently in custody and faces a potential life sentence with property confiscation.

Photo credit: SBU